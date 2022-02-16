‘Peacemaker’ Will Return For Season 2 on HBO Max

The season finale of Peacemaker premieres tomorrow on HBO Max. Note that I called it the season finale of Peacemaker and not the series finale of Peacemaker. That’s because today HBO confirmed they were renewing the show for a second season on HBO Max.

Obviously John Cena will return to play the title character and DC Comics antihero, but the best news of all is that series creator and writer James Gunn will also be back. Despite his already-busy schedule with the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Guardians Holiday Special, Gunn will write and direct every episode of Peacemaker Season 2. (Gunn directed five of the eight episodes in Season 1; the rest were helmed by Jody Hill, Rosemary Rodriguez, and Brad Anderson.)

The press release on the news touts that Peacemaker has been “the #1 new original streaming series for social engagement on Twitter across all of television” and “the #1 social show YTD across Max Originals on multiple social platforms.” So I guess that makes a TV show a hit in the streaming era? Here was Gunn’s comment on the news that Peacemaker would return for Season 2:

Creating Peacemaker has been one of the true highlights of my life, both professionally and otherwise, with John Cena and the incredible creative team around me, as well as our partners at HBO Max. To have something we all love so much be loved by the audience in turn has been a wonderful experience. I can’t wait for folks to see where Team Peacemaker goes in Season Two!

No word on when to expect Peacemaker Season 2 on HBO Max, but given Gunn’s commitments to Marvel’s Guardians franchise, we probably shouldn’t expect it for a little while. (Vol. 3 is due in theaters on May 5, 2023.)

The Worst Superhero Movies Ever Made We love superhero movies here at ScreenCrush, but the genre is not without its share of flops. Here we rank the worst of the worst.