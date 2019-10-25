Pedro Pascal’s ‘Wonder Woman’ Character Revealed by Patty Jenkins

One of the bigger mysteries about the upcoming Wonder Woman sequel has been solved more than seven months before the film gets released. In a tweet, director Patty Jenkins confirmed widespread speculation that Pedro Pascal would be playing DC Comics character Max Lord in the film:

The aforementioned speculation has been brewing for over a year, ever since Jenkins tweeted another image, this one of Pascal in costume on the set of the film, bearing a strong resemblance to the Lord character of DC Comics:

Lord was first introduced to DC Comics in the mid-1980s, which makes him a particularly appropriate character for a film set in 1984. Created by Keith Giffen, J.M. DeMatteis, and Kevin Maguire, Max was the man who brought together a new version of the Justice League that formed during that period. Without spoiling those books if you haven’t read them, his motives were ... not entirely altruistic. Later, Lord became a full-on supervillain, when it was revealed that he had acquired telepathic powers and could influence people’s actions. There’s also a famous comic where Wonder Woman, uh, kills him. (He got better.)

In other words: These characters have a history for Jenkins and company to draw on. Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Woman’s next big screen adventure finds her facing all-new foes. Director Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 1984 stars Gal Gadot in the title role, alongside Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Kristen Wiig as The Cheetah, Pedro Pascal as Max Lord, Robin Wright as Antiope and Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta. Jenkins directs from a screenplay she wrote with Geoff Johns and Dave Callaham, story by Jenkins and Johns.

Wonder Woman 1984 opens in theaters on June 5, 2020.