‘Percy Jackson’ Returns In New Disney+ Series Trailer

Percy Jackson is about to get the adaptation fans have always wanted.

There was a shot at some adaptations in the early 2010s, but unfortunately, they didn’t quite pan out, commercially or critically. As a result, funding was cut short and only two of the five original Percy Jackson novels were adapted, and loosely at that. The new series from Disney+ will start with eight brand new episodes, and a brand new cast, taking the franchise back to square one. Disney just released an official trailer, which shows Percy (played by Walker Scobell) and his friends at camp, training to become the demigods they know they can be.

Disney's official synopsis of the series is as follows:

Percy Jackson is on a dangerous quest. Outrunning monsters and outwitting gods, he must journey across America to return Zeus’ master bolt and stop an all-out war. After losing his mother, Percy is sheltered at Camp Half-Blood, a sanctuary for demigod children. He must prove himself and confront his origins once he discovers he too is a demigod, and will take off into the perils of pursuing enemies in search of the Underworld. With the help of his quest mates Annabeth and Grover, Percy’s journey will lead him closer to the answers he seeks: how to fit into a world where he feels out of place, if he'll ever see his mother again, and if he can ever find out who he’s destined to be.

The series is based on the best-selling books by author Rick Riordan, who's involved directly in the production of the show. Percy Jackson and the Olympians premieres on Disney+ on December 20.

