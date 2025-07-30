P.F. Chang’s Announces Multi-Course ‘Freakier Friday’ Menu

You may recall that 2003’s Freaky Friday centered on a body swap that occurs via a supernatural kerfuffle instigated by some magic fortune cookies eaten by Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan’s characters at a Chinese restaurant. So it’s only fitting that the sequel, Freakier Friday, is getting a promotional tie-in menu at P.F. Chang’s. It just makes sense (at least by the standards of promotional tie-in menus).

The Chinese restaurant giant today announced the introduction of what they’re calling “The Freakier Flavors Menu.” It includes several courses of Freakier Friday food. According to the press release, these are the options:

House of Chang’s Spicy Chicken Dinner Special – Chang's Spicy Chicken served with white rice and an egg roll.

– Chang's Spicy Chicken served with white rice and an egg roll. Mix It Up Mongolian Beef Dinner Special – Mongolian Beef served with white rice or lo mein and a house salad.

– Mongolian Beef served with white rice or lo mein and a house salad. Switcheroo and Crystal Ball Refreshers – Non-alcoholic drinks with fruit-forward flavors and visual flair, like mango-orange lemonade and desert pear both finished with color-changing theatrics and shimmer.

– Non-alcoholic drinks with fruit-forward flavors and visual flair, like mango-orange lemonade and desert pear both finished with color-changing theatrics and shimmer. Pink Slip Ube Cheesecake – Vanilla cheesecake base topped with a creamy, nutty ube layer, made from real purple sweet potato and topped with edible pink glitter for a full rock-and-roll moment.

Color-changing drinks is the right idea, and a dessert that looks like one thing on top and another on the bottom is another cleverly themed item. However, I’m not entirely sure what, if anything, connects the entrées to the Freaky Friday franchise. Aren’t Chang’s Spicy Chicken and Mongolian Beef standard menu items at P.F. Chang’s?

It would seem there are plenty of ways to make food inspired by Freakier Friday — you could swap proteins in classic dishes, like, oh I don’t know, a General Tso’s with fish instead of chicken — but that was not the route they chose to take. (Maybe someday a chain will consult with me on their tie-in food in advance. Clearly, I am the most qualified individual in the field at this point.)

The Freakier Friday menu will be available at P.F. Chang’s from Wednesday, July 30, through September 2. (Freakier Friday is scheduled to open in theaters on August 8.) If you go to eat it, be sure to do so with someone you wouldn’t mind swapping bodies with. You can’t be too careful when Freaky Friday is involved.

