I Ate ‘Stranger Things’ Chips Ahoy! Cookies

My digestive system is about to get turned upside down.

That’s because today I am trying Chips Ahoy! (Chewy) Stranger Things cookies. Instead of your standard Chips Ahoy! (Chewy), these cookies are chocolatey with what’s described on the back of the box as “Strawberry Flavored Filling” designed to evoke the spooky energies of the Upside Down from the hit Netflix series.

Chips Ahoy! is also releasing a version of their classic (non-chewy) cookie in Stranger Things packaging, but that’s just their standard-issue treat wrapped in a retro container. This chocolate and strawberry cookie is a unique creation tied directly to Stranger Things. And as I am honor-bound to eat any and all foods inspired by movies and/or television shows, when I was offered a sample, I immediately said yes.

So unlike a television show that pads out its storyline with filler episodes in order to maximize its streamable hours, let’s waste no more time: Let’s dig into these extremely dark and extremely disturbing (and extremely chewy) cookies.

You can watch my reaction to trying the Stranger Things Chips Ahoy! (chewy) cookie below.

Final Verdict:

Although the look of the cookie does not quite measure up to the promo image on the packaging, it’s not a bad grocery-store snack. If you like a very chocolately (and moderately fruit-filled) cookie, this will do you just fine. I think they could have gone even further with the theming — what about printing the labels on the bottom of the packaging, thus making them “Upside Down”? — but there is some effort to differentiate these from the typical Chips Ahoy! (chewy) and to connect them to the television show’s content.

Let me put it this way: In a house with a wife and two children, all three of whom are big chocolate fans, the rest of this bag should be gone in about ... 25 minutes.

Chips Ahoy! is actually holding a pre-sale for these Stranger Things cookies limited to 1,500 customers. If you’re interested, you can get more information at their website. They go on sale for everyone else on August 11. The suggested retail price for a bag is $5.79.

