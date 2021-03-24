Pierce Brosnan Joins the DC Universe as ‘Black Adam’s Doctor Fate

Well, well, well. Welcome to the DC Extended Universe, Mr. Bond.

Yes, the ’90s James Bond, Pierce Brosnan, is joining the DC Extended Universe as the mystical hero Dr. Fate. The character will appear as a key supporting member of the cast of Black Adam, the upcoming DC movie starring Dwayne Johnson.

There have been many different versions of Dr. Fate throughout the history of DC Comics — including a female Dr. Fate or two — but according to The Hollywood Reporter, Brosnan will be playing a very specific incarnation of the character:

Brosnan will play Kent Nelson, aka the good Dr. Fate, a son of an archeologist who was taught sorcery skills and given the magical Helmet of Fate. The character, created by Gardner Fox and Howard Sherman, is one of DC’s oldest characters, having first appeared in 1940’s More Fun Comics #5.

Brosnan starred in four Bond movies, from 1995’s GoldenEye to 2002’s Die Another Day. His Dr. Fate will be among the members of Black Adam’s Justice Society of America, alongside Atom Smasher, Hawkman, and Cyclone, played by Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, and Quintessa Swindell, respectively. The film is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, who previously made Dwayne Johnson’s still-unreleased Jungle Cruise film. Johnson recently revealed that the long-in-development Black Adam is now just weeks from going into production. It still doesn’t have an official release date after its previous one was postponed due to the coronavirus.

