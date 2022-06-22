Pizza Poppa Returns in ‘Doctor Strange 2’ Deleted Scene

There are many great Marvel characters in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness including Doctor Strange, the Scarlet Witch, Wong, America Chavez, Captain Carter, Professor Xavier and the entire membership of the Illuminati. But none can match the overwhelming power and awesome intensity of ... the Pizza Poppa!

Okay, so technically the Pizza Poppa is just Bruce Campbell, making his inevitable cameo in this latest Sam Raimi movie. And technically the Pizza Poppa hasn’t appeared in a Marvel comic before. If you want to get really technical about it, he doesn’t have any powers either. He’s just a guy who sells pizza on the street and calls himself the Pizza Poppa.

BUT! The Pizza Poppa was such a funny part of Multiverse of Madness, he actually got his own deleted scene, which is now available to hype the film’s release on Digital.

The scene is essentially an alternate version of the post-credits scene that appeared with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness when it played in theaters. Take a look:

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

Journey into the unknown in Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. When the MCU unlocks the Multiverse, Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) must enlist help from old and new allies as he traverses mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities in order to confront a surprising adversary.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now available to purchase on Digital. The film is also streaming on Disney+. Pizza Poppa better return to get his revenge on Stephen Strange in Doctor Strange 3: Where’s Poppa? or we are going to be so annoyed. Justice for the Pizza Poppa!

