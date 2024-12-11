New ‘Pokémon’ Animation Coming From Aardman

Two of the biggest names in animation are teaming up, with the news that Aardman is partnering with Pokémon on a new project.

The stop-motion animation studio announced the news with a post on their official Twitter account. Although they haven’t revealed any details about what their Pokémon project is, the brief teaser they posted is done in the classic stop-motion Aardman style.

“This is a dream partnership for Pokémon,” Taito Okiura of the Pokémon Company said, in a statement. “Aardman are masters of their craft, and we have been blown away by their talent and creativity. What we have been working on together ensures our global Pokémon fans are in for a treat!”

Aardman’s Sean Clarke added... “It’s a huge honour to be working with The Pokémon Company International — we feel sincerely privileged to be trusted with bringing their characters and world to life in a brand-new way ... Bringing together Pokémon, the world’s biggest entertainment brand, together with our love of craft, character and comedic storytelling feels incredibly exciting. Aardman and TPCi share an emphasis on heritage and attention to detail as well as putting our fans and audiences at the heart of what we do, which we know will steer us right as we together create charming, original and new stories for audiences around the world. Aardman hasn’t adapted other creators’ work very often; their known for original material like Wallace & Gromit and Chicken Run — which makes the idea of their tackling Pokémon especially intriguing. Is Pikachu gonna have those big round Aardman eyes??

Aardman’s latest film, Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, premieres on Netflix on January 3, 2025.

