Power Rangers is still around after nearly 30 years. Luckily, that anniversary won't pass without a special to commemorate that time. Despite it being a pretty big occasion for people who grew up with the show, not all of the original Rangers will be able to make it. The actor who portrayed the original Green Ranger, Jason David Frank, passed away back in November of 2022. The actress who played the Yellow Ranger, Thuy Trang, passed in a car accident back in 2007. (Despite that fact, her character’s daughter will appear in the reunion, Power Rangers: Once & Always, which premieres later this month on Netflix.)

While some of the Rangers are no longer with us, other Rangers won't be appearing for other reasons entirely. The Pink Ranger, Amy Jo Johnson, isn't showing up for unknown reasons. At first, a lot of people had assumed that there had been some kind of payment dispute, as there so often is with these kinds of things.

Despite the nature of the tweet implying it was some sort of money issue, Johnson later claimed that wasn't the case.

Please stop saying I didn’t do reunion because of money Simply not true. Maybe I just didn’t want to wear spandex in my 50s or couldn’t go to NZ for a month.Or none of ur beeswax JDF & I both chose not to for our own reasons. They filmed before he passed. #PowerRangers

The remaining Rangers appear in a short promo for the special, which comes to Netflix on April 19. The Rangers are reunited with Alpha. Alpha tells them that they made “Proxy power coins” which will allow the Rangers to reabsorb their old powers. This of course, also explains how the new Red and Pink Rangers in seasons 2 and 3 were able to use dino powers.

You can watch the sneak peek below:

