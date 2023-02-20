At this point Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is a big hit — in fact, it’s well on its way to becoming the most successful movie in the history of the Ant-Man franchise. But it’s also already the worst-reviewed film in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (or at least it’s currently tied for that title with Eternals). So what went wrong? Did it go wrong? Are critics being too hard on the movie?

In our latest Ant-Man video we take a deep dive — with some spoilers — into the Quantum Realm and Quantumania. ScreenCrush’s Ryan Arey, Matt Singer, and Colton Ogburn have all seen the film and they all have thoughts about it. And in this video, they debate their respective reactions. Was Quantumania a good Ant-Man sequel? Why wasn’t Wasp in it more? Was Kang a good villain? Was he left too vague? Is the movie going to be too confusing for viewers who aren’t super Marvel nerds? All that and more are discussed. Watch the video below:

