The MCU’s New Thanos Debuts in the ‘Quantumania’ Trailer

Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe officially begins next winter, with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. That’s when we’ll officially meet Jonathan Majors’ Kang — not He Who Remains, not some variant but the real-deal Kang the Conqueror, the mega-villain who will supposedly become the focal point of the next few hears of the MCU. This guy makes Thanos look like Paste Pot Pete.

We get our first official look at him in the new Quantumania trailer, which sees Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man, Evangeline Lilly’s Wasp, Michael Douglas’s Hank Pym, and Michelle Pfeiffer’s Janet van Dyne all sucked back into the Quantum Realm, which we learn is the domain of Kang. And Mr. Kang wants Ant-Man’s help. Given that the next Avengers movie is titled The Kang Dynasty, I do not see this working out well for our Marvel heroes.

Take a look at the trailer below:

Here is the film’s official poster:

A few other new images from the movie:

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope’s parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang. Director Peyton Reed returns to direct the film; Kevin Feige and Stephen Broussard produce.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is scheduled to open in theaters on February 17, 2023.

Marvel’s Upcoming Phase Four, Five, and Six Movie and TV Lineup Here’s every movie and show Marvel currently has scheduled for release in Phase Four, Five, and Six of their cinematic universe.