Little hero, big problem.

The new trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania makes it clear: Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang is in real trouble. He’s attracted the attention of Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors), and Kang wants to make a deal. He promises Scott he one thing he wants: Time. And based on the new Quantumania trailer ... it looks like Scott might actually make a deal with this particular devil — and then come to regret it.

Whatever the outcome of this particular battle, Kang is going nowhere; he will be the new main adversary of the Avengers throughout the next two phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. (Phase Five begins with Quantumania.) The trailer also gives us new looks at Michael Douglas’ Hank Pym and Michelle Pfeiffer’s Janet Van Dyne, along with some very trippy special effects from within the Quantum Realm, the teeny-tiny dimension where Kang has seemingly taken root, and which the Avengers used to time travel in the Avengers: Endgame. Plus: Was that classic Marvel villain M.O.D.O.K.?!? See for yourself below:

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope’s parents Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), and Scott’s daughter Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought possible.

Marvel also released a few new images from the film as well:

Yep, that’s definitely M.O.D.O.K.’s big ol’ designed-only-for-killing dome in the bottom left of that last image. There’s a new poster for the film as well:

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is scheduled to open in theaters on February 17.

