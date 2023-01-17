Kang Wants to Help Ant-Man in New ‘Quantumania’ Trailer

We’re exactly one month from the start of Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the premiere of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. To coincide with the film getting closer to its release date — and to hype the fact that tickets for the movie are on sale now – there’s a new extended TV spot for the film.

Most of the footage in it comes from the recent Quantumania trailer, but there are a few new shots and some new dialogue, including Jonathan Majors’ Kang ominously saying “This place, it isn’t what you think. It’s a cage. But we can help each other.”

Watch the full clip below:

I couldn’t figure out what was going on with this trailer showing stuff above and below the black bars on the top and the bottom of the letterboxed screen. Then the onscreen title cards read “A New Dynasty Begins in 3D.” Which is interesting; it’s been years since any studio really sold a blockbuster on the basis of it being in 3D — until Avatar: The Way of Water came along and became one of the biggest movies in the history of cinema. Suddenly, 3D is a selling point again.

Here is Quantumania’s official synopsis:

Super Heroes Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and The Wasp. Together, with Hope’s parents Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), and Scott’s daughter Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought possible.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is scheduled to open in theaters on February 17.

