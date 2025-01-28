Quentin Tarantino has said for years that he plans to retire from filmmaking after he directs ten feature films. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was his ninth. Which means whatever he means next — assuming he sticks to his word, which no one really cares about but him — will be his directorial farewell.

OUATIH came out in theaters in 2019. Six years later, Tarantino has no imminent plan for that farewell project. He’s written books in the interim, but the tenth film is still MIA. And according to Tarantino, it’s not coming anytime soon.

At an event at Sundance, Tarantino explained (via Deadline), “I’m in no hurry to jump into production right now, I’ve been doing that for 30 years.” He said that he wants “to not end up doing whatever movie I end up doing until my son is 6.” Tarantino’s son was born in February of 2020, which means this movie is still at least a year or two from production, much less release.

Things looked different just last year, when rumors swirled about a project Tarantino was putting together called The Movie Critic. Although never formally announced, the film would have reportedly followed the staff critic of a seedy L.A. magazine in the 1970s, with Brad Pitt possibly reprising his role as stuntman Cliff Booth from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

The Movie Critic was called off in April of 2024, with reports in the trades claiming that Tarantino was “going back to the drawing board to figure out what that final movie will be.” Tarantino’s changed his mind on whether or not to make movies before (The Hateful Eight was temporarily canceled after its script leaked), so he could always reverse course again. But based on what he said at Sundance, it won’t be anytime soon.

