If you loved Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and wanted to know more about the lives of fading TV star Rick Dalton and his laconic stuntman Cliff Booth, you’re going to want to clear a space on your bookshelf — as Quentin Tarantino has announced he’s writing a novelization of the film.

The book adapts Tarantino’s Oscar nominated screenplay — and also greatly expands it, filling in more details about Cliff and Rick, and including scenes that weren’t featured in the three-hour movie. Tarantino has said for years he wants to write novels, but it hasn’t happened until now.

Tarantino gave this quote about the book to Deadline:

In the seventies movie novelizations were the first adult books I grew up reading. And to this day I have a tremendous amount of affection for the genre. So as a movie-novelization aficionado, I’m proud to announce Once Upon A Time In Hollywood my contribution to this often marginalized, yet beloved sub-genre in literature. I’m also thrilled to further explore my characters and their world in a literary endeavor that can (hopefully) sit alongside its cinematic counterpart.

Tarantino’s publisher, HarperCollins, also announced Tarantino was writing a nonfiction book called Cinema Speculation, which will be a “deep dive into the movies of the 1970’s, a rich mix of essays, reviews, personal writing, and tantalizing ‘what ifs,’ from one of cinema’s most celebrated filmmakers, and its most devoted fan.”

That sounds incredible as well. There’s no news on the next Tarantino picture, but this should definitely tide us over in the meantime.