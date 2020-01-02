The New Trailer for ‘A Quiet Place Part 2’ Will Freak You Out

Paramount Pictures has released the first trailer for A Quiet Place: Part II, the highly anticipated sequel to John Krasinski’s 2018 directorial horror debut. The clip packs a lot of information in its two and a half minutes, including a much-needed backstory to the alien invasion plaguing its lead characters. Watch the trailer here, but make sure to muffle your screams: They can hear you.

A Quiet Place: Part II picks up right where the first movie left us, with Emily Blunt’s Evelyn Abbott leading her now-traumatized kids away from their burning house and into the dark unknown. They stumble — quite literally — upon another survivor (Cillian Murphy)’s hideout, who takes them in and debriefs them on the progress of the invasion. Evelyn believes that there are suffering people who need to be saved from the aliens’ wrath, but he assures her, "The people that are left... are not the kind of people worth saving."

Noah Jupe and Millicent Simmonds reprise their roles as Marcus and Regan Abbott, the poor children that just wanted to play some Monopoly in peace. Since part of the trailer flashes back to Day 1 of the invasion, does that mean Krasinski will be making an appearance as the ill-fated Lee Abbott? We can only hope.

A Quiet Place: Part II is scheduled to hit theaters March 20, 2020.