‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Is Now Streaming on Paramount Plus

It’s only been 46 days since A Quiet Place Part II premiered in theaters. The film sat on the shelf for over a year due to the Covid pandemic, then finally debuted on the big screen on May 28, 2021 as one of the first major blockbusters to return to multiplexes following months and months of coronavirus-related closures and delays. The film did fairly well, too, grossing over $150 million in the U.S. and more than $279 million worldwide. Granted, that's less than the first movie’s $350 million the first Quiet Place grossed. But given the state of the world — and the state of movie theaters — those are solid numbers.

They’re solid enough that 46 days later, the movie is still playing in many theaters around the country. Here in New York City, for example, it’s in more than a dozen multiplexes, including both the AMC and Regal Cinemas in Times Square. But if you don’t want to go to a movie theater yet, here’s some surprising news: A Quiet Place Part II is already available on the Paramount+ streaming service.

Quiet Place Part II comes home right as Paramount is attempting to beef up their new streaming service (or at least their newly rebranded service; it was launched as “CBS All Access” in 2014 and changed to its new name in March of this year). They recently shifted the Mark Wahlberg sci-fi movie Infinite from a theatrical release to streaming, and their next children’s film, Paw Patrol: The Movie will debut in theaters and on Paramount+ on the same day. (August 20 for you Ryder and Chase fans.) Moving forward, many Paramount titles that don’t debut simultaneously at home and in theaters will pop up on Paramount+ 45 days after their premiere. That includes upcoming blockbusters like Top Gun: Maverick.

That brief window between theatrical and streaming release is not the best news for movie theaters that are still trying to find their footing after one of the most difficult years in their existence. But it’s great news for lazy yet patient cinephiles. Congratulations to all of them.

