At the moment Deadpool 3 is the only confirmed R-rated movie coming in the years ahead to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And likely most of Marvel’s biggest productions — like Fantastic Four and Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars — will remain PG-13 like every other film in the MCU to date. But Marvel has started to show more and more signs that they’re looking to expand the thematic boundaries of the MCU. It feels like we could be in for a future full of R-rated Marvel content.

That’s what our latest Marvel video is all about. It looks at Marvel’s upcoming slate, including some projects that haven’t officially been announced yet (like the potential Midnight Suns crossover) and images all the projects that could be R-rated from Marvel. That includes the Blade movie, as well as the animated Marvel Zombies television series. And we look at the history of R-rated Marvel projects, and explain why they have historically been so rare. Watch the full video below:

If you liked that video about the MCU’s R-rated future, check out more of our videos below, including the connections between Kang and the Fantastic Four, why Kang needs Scott Lang to escape the Quantum Realm, and the potential of a reboot of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. Marvel’s Deadpool 3 is scheduled to open in theaters on November 8, 2024.

