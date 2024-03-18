The Winnie-the-Pooh horror movie proved so successful, its creators are now only only making a sequel, they’re doing a whole cinematic universe of horror films based on beloved children’s fairy tale stories.

While they are calling their creation the “Twisted Childhood Universe” they have already offered a much funnier unofficial title: The “Poohniverse.” That will be the name of the eventual Avengers-esque team-up movie between the various franchises they’re making.

Following the upcoming Blood and Honey 2, the filmmakers are now planning titles like Bambi: The Reckoning, Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare, and Pinocchio Unstrung. They also expect to feature their own creepy versions of characters ranging from Sleeping Beauty and the Mad Hatter. Then everyone will show up in 2025’s Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble when, a press release threatens, “the monsters join forces to takedown the world.”

The creators of the, um, Pooniverse also released this graphic which I promise you I did not make up, showing how all of these films will intersect...

While Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey got some of the worst reviews of 2023 — and made ScreenCrush’s list of the worst movies of the year — it got an enormous amount of publicity, generated a surprising amount of money at the box office, and helped launch a whole wave of similar B-slasher movies inspired by dark versions of famous children’s stories. And now the guys who made Blood and Honey are getting into the act themselves with this whole Twisted Childhood Universe. Sigh.

WInnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 will premiere in theaters on March 26. Supposedly the closing credits will feature a teaser for Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble. Consider yourself warned.

