A Third ‘Winnie the Pooh’ Horror Movie Is Coming

Yet another Winnie the Pooh horror movie is coming to theaters.

It may have gotten some of the worst reviews of the century, and won the Razzie Award for 2023’s worst film, but Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey did well enough at the box office to get a sequel — and now another sequel. The franchise’s producers say they are already planning a Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 3.

The second film recently played in theaters via a Fathom Events release — and actually got much better reviews than the original film. The original Blood and Honey currently holds a Rotten Tomatoes score of 3 while the sequel has gotten a 50. An almost 20 fold improvement!

According to Variety, Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 3 “will have a bigger budget than the previous films and will introduce new characters from the original Winnie-the-Pooh stories, including Rabbit, the heffalumps and the woozles.” I genuinely do not want to know what the horror movie version of a heffalump looks like.

The creators of these public-domain exploiting horror movies also recently announced they were making several other children’s movie inspired slashers, including Bambi: The Reckoning, Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare, and Pinocchio Unstrung. Then they’re going to have all of these movies combine in 2025’s Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble when, a press release threatens, “the monsters join forces to takedown the world.” I guess the lesson here is: When you don’t have to pay the creators of an existing IP, you can really churn these movies out on the quick and the cheap.

