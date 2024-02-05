The Winnie the Pooh Horror Movie Now Has a Sequel

The infamous Winnie-the Pooh horror movie is back.

It doesn’t matter that Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey was the lowest-rated movie on Letterboxd in 2023. (It definitely doesn’t matter that ScreenCrush named it as the worst movie of 2023 either.) All that matters is the movie went viral, got a huge amount of attention, and made a decent amount of money for what was obviously a low-budget affair.

And thus we are now getting Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey II, featuring the continuing escapades (and slaughter) of everyone’s favorite children’s book stars who are now in the public domain. And in fact even more of the stars are in this one; whereas Blood and Honey only had Pooh and Piglet, this film ads Owl and Tigger to the crew.

You can watch the first trailer for the film below. If nothing else, they have at least upgraded the scary Pooh and Piglet masks. (The Pooh in the first movie looked like a dude who had spent a fortune at Spirit Halloween and called it a day.)

These horror films have been enabled by U.S. copyright law, which calls for works of art to fall into the public domain some 70 years after the death of its author. But only the specific works become public domain — so the very first Winnie-the-Pooh book by A.A. Milne didn’t have Tigger in it, so while Pooh became public domain a few years ago, Tigger took a little longer.

Here is the horror sequel’s official synopsis:

Deep within the 100-Acre-Wood, a destructive rage grows as Winnie-the-Pooh, Piglet, Owl, and Tigger find their home and their lives endangered after Christopher Robin revealed their existence. Not wanting to live in the shadows any longer, the group decides to take the fight to the town of Ashdown, home of Christopher Robin, leaving a bloody trail of death and mayhem in their wake. Winnie and his savage friends will show everyone that they are deadlier, stronger and smarter than anyone could ever imagine and get their revenge on Christopher Robin, once and for all.

Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey II doesn’t have an official release date yet, but is expected to open in theaters soon.

