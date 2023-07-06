Rebecca Romijn Describes ‘Drama’ on ‘X-Men’ Sets

The Fox X-Men movie franchise wound up being led by multiple problematic directors. Rebecca Romijn, who played Mystique across several of the films, recently talked about her experience with both of them in an interview.

Bryan Singer directed X-Men, X2, X-Men: Days of Future Past, and X-Men: Apocalypse, while Brett Ratner stepped in to direct X-Men: The Last Stand after Singer decided to make Superman Returns instead of yet another X-Men movie. Ratner was called out in late 2017 during the #MeToo movement, when multiple women accused him of sexual harassment or assault. Singer faced his own allegations of assault from multiple men. He was also replaced as the director of the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody during production after he allegedly was often absent from set.

Romijn told The Independent that there was “drama” on multiple X-Men sets. She claimed Singer “sometimes didn’t come in prepared” but then when he would show up “he would show up and, without any preparation whatsoever, direct the most awesome scene that he was able to put together because he’s such a good filmmaker.”

She had even harsher things to say about Ratner...

I was not happy working with [Brett Ratner], But he’s been cancelled. I haven’t spoken up about anything with regard to #MeToo, because I had two major issues with two directors I’ve worked with – and both of them already got theirs, one of them being Brett Ratner… I didn’t feel like I needed to say anything. I know the two people that I worked with had it coming, and they got theirs… I don’t need to say anything else.

Romijn can currently be seen on Paramount+’s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds series.

