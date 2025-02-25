Somehow, it has been 20 years since Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith premiered in theaters. This movie is almost as old now as the original Star Wars was when The Phantom Menace debuted. Someone pass me a death stick; I can’t take this anymore.

To celebrate the Revenge of the Sith 20th anniversary, Lucasfilm has confirmed they will screen the film in theaters for one week starting this April. The press release states that it will be available “in several formats, including, for the first time, 4DX.” That aspect alone should get some folks excited. You’ll be able to feel every Palpatine lightning fingers blast. (And maybe smell them too?)

Revenge of the Sith was George Lucas’ capper to his ambitious Prequel Trilogy to Star Wars. It depicted the final stages of Anakin Skywalker’s (Hayden Christensen) turn to the Dark Side of the Force and his transformation into the menacing Darth Vader of the original films. The film also stars Ewan McGregor, Natalie Portman, Samuel L. Jackson, Yoda (as himself), and Ian McDiarmid as Emperor Palpatine.

Unlike the prior two prequels — The Phantom Menace and Attack of the Clones — Revenge of the Sith got largely positive reviews upon its initial release. (It’s the only one of the Star Wars prequels that’s “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes.) It’s thinly veiled political allegory about the Galactic Republic’s transformation into the Empire has only grown in relevance as the years have progressed. It’s also the rare mega-budget blockbuster where (spoiler alert) the bad guys basically win! That makes it an interesting document as well.

There’s a new poster for the film by artist Matt Ferguson as well.

Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith will return to movie theaters on April 25.