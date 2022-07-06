The ‘Ninja Turtles’ Return With New Animated Netflix Movie

Rise Of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles had a bit of a troubled history, but it seems like it’s finally getting its due. The trailer for the film just dropped recently, and it looks action-packed.

The film follows the story of the Turtles, who are facing a threat bigger than anything they’ve ever seen before. A mysterious man by the name of Casey Jones shows up, claiming to be from the future. He warns of an evil alien race called the Krang that poses a threat to life as we know it. The Turtles end up having their powers stolen by the Krang, meaning they'll have to work harder than ever to stave off the alien invasion.

Check out the trailer below:

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

Continuing the tale from the hit Nickelodeon series, Raphael, Michelangelo, Leonardo and Donatello are back in action and up to their teenage antics in this comedic adventure that raises the stakes higher than ever before. The Turtles are put to the test when a mysterious stranger named Casey Jones arrives from the future to warn the mutant brothers of an impending invasion·of the most dangerous alien force in the galaxy - the Krang! Can the team rise up to become the heroes they are destined to be, or will their teenage foibles get the better of them? What unfolds is the most adventurous, emotional, and epic story ever told of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

The film is actually a continuation of the Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles show that ran on Nickelodeon from 2018 to 2020. The film version was first announced in 2019 and initially slated for a release in 2021, but that was eventually pushed back. Now, it’s being given a new life by Netflix. It'll be available on the streaming service on August 5, 2022. While the Turtles’ character design was divisive for a lot of people, the quality of the artwork itself is impeccable.