A new week means new series and TV show seasons are airing on television and streaming online. Lucky you!

Looking for a new series to binge-watch, a new TV show to get hooked on with your partner or pals, or just want to know if any of your favorite shows have a new season or special out soon? We’ve got you covered.

While movies are great for a one-night escape, TV shows and streaming series require a little more commitment with (typically) a long-term payoff.

Whether you’re looking for your next all-in TV obsession, or just something you can casually play in the background while you do chores, plenty of new TV shows and series are available to watch this week.

New TV Shows, New Seasons & New Streaming Series Out This Week

This week you can watch the Season 3 premiere of Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon. Plus, catch a new season of the neo-noir crime drama Sugar starring Colin Farrell, as well as an outrageous new reality series centered on nannies to the elite.

Get your remotes (or streaming devices) ready and hit play on these new TV shows now airing, and don’t forget to check out last week’s new TV releases right here.

House of the Dragon (Season 3 Premiere)

The royal family of Westeros goes to war against itself as the Blacks, who support Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen, and the Greens, who support King Aegon II Targaryen, incite a fiery civil war in House of the Dragon.

Where to watch House of the Dragon: Season 3 premieres on HBO and HBO Max at 9PM E.T. on June 21, with new episodes airing weekly at the same time on Sundays.

I Will Find You

In I Will Find You, a father serving time in prison for the murder of his son, which he didn’t commit, finds out his boy may still be alive, impelling him to escape so he can uncover the truth surrounding the crime.

Where to watch I Will Find You: All episodes of the mini-series premiere on Netflix on June 18.

READ MORE: Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David Reunite in a New HBO Series

Sugar (Season 2 Premiere)

L.A. detective John Sugar continues his search for his missing sister while investigating a new missing persons case in the new season of Sugar.

Where to watch Sugar: Season 2 of the neo-noir drama premieres on Apple TV on June 19, with new episodes airing weekly on Fridays.

Million Dollar Nannies

A group of young influencer nannies to the rich and famous travel to Ibiza where they navigate drama and competition while launching a nanny-owned agency in the new reality series Million Dollar Nannies.

Where to watch Million Dollar Nannies: The reality series debuts with two episodes on Freeform on June 17, with the entire first season available to stream on Hulu beginning June 18.

The Agency (Season 2 Premiere)

In the second season of The Agency, a CIA agent is forced to go even deeper undercover to discover the truth as he grapples with betrayal and grief after failing to save the woman he loves.

Where to watch The Agency: All episodes of Season 2 of the spy thriller will be available to stream via Paramount+ starting on June 21.

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