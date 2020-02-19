Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is winding down its theatrical run, but remember what Luke Skywalker said; no one’s ever really gone. Once Episode IX leaves theaters it’ll appear on home video, first on Digital HD and then two weeks later on physical media.

The official announcement of the first Rise of Skywalker home video release arrived this morning, along with a full listing of the home video special features. Here they are:

The Skywalker Legacy – The story lives forever in this feature-length documentary that charts the making of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

– The story lives forever in this feature-length documentary that charts the making of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Pasaana Pursuit: Creating the Speeder Chase – Dive into the making of the movie’s epic landspeeder chase and discover how this spectacular sequence was brought to the screen.

– Dive into the making of the movie’s epic landspeeder chase and discover how this spectacular sequence was brought to the screen. Aliens in the Desert – See what it took to create the Pasaana desert scenes, from the sheer scale and complexity of the shoot to its colorful details.

– See what it took to create the Pasaana desert scenes, from the sheer scale and complexity of the shoot to its colorful details. D-O: Key to the Past – Explore the ship that connects Rey to the mystery of her missing parents and get to know the galaxy’s newest, irresistible droid.

– Explore the ship that connects Rey to the mystery of her missing parents and get to know the galaxy’s newest, irresistible droid. Warwick & Son – Warwick Davis, who played Wicket in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, dons the Ewok costume once more; this time joined by his son Harrison.

– Warwick Davis, who played Wicket in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, dons the Ewok costume once more; this time joined by his son Harrison. Cast of Creatures – The team behind the film’s memorable creatures reveal the puppetry, makeup, prosthetics and digital magic that bring them to life!

There’s also a digital exclusive extra called “The Maestro’s Finale” where “Composer John Williams reflects on his body of work for the Star Wars saga and shares insights on scoring Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”

Thus far, no mention of a director’s commentary; some of the recent Star Wars films have come out in a smaller first release and then an expanded second Blu-ray or DVD with additional extras a few months later. This Rise of Skywalker edition does at least include a feature-length making-of documentary, which should be good. The one attached to The Last Jedi, The Director and the Jedi, was absolutely outstanding and basically justified a purchase all on its own.

The Digital HD version of The Rise of Skywalker comes out on March 17. The Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD arrive on March 31 — when all eight previous Star Wars Saga films will become available on 4K UHD for the first time as well.