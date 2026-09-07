The late great actor and filmmaker Rob Reiner has won a final Emmy — this one for outstanding guest actor in a comedy series for his work on the FX and Hulu show The Bear.

When presenting Reiner’s posthumous award at 2026’s Creative Arts Emmys, comedian Wendi McLendon-Covey told the audience in attendence “It’s appropriate to stand for this one” before adding “I know we all wish Rob could be here tonight.”

On The Bear, Reiner played Albert Schnur, a Chicago businessman who takes an interest in potentially franchising the Beef, the sandwich shop that gradually gets transformed by chef Carmy Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White) over the course of the series into the fine dining establishment known as The Bear.

READ MORE: The Best TV Shows of the Year

Reiner and his wife Michele were found murdered in their home in December of 2025. Their son Nick was arrested for the killings and later charged with first-degree murder. Nick Reiner’s next pre-trial hearing is scheduled for later this month.

Reiner — whose work as director included This Is Spinal Tap, Stand By Me, A Few Good Men, and Misery — had won two previous Emmys, both for Best Supporting Actor in a comedy series for portrayal of Mike Stivic, Archie Bunker’s son-in-law, on the classic sitcom All in the Family.

Reiner’s awards were given out at what’s known as the Creative Arts Emmys. The year’s biggest awards for television achievement, including the prizes for the best series of the year, will be handed out on Monday, September 14 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Mariska Hargitay will host this year’s Emmy ceremony, which will air live on NBC and Peacock.

Get our free mobile app