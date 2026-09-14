Emmys 2026: The Full List of Winners

Emmys 2026: The Full List of Winners

Getty Images

It’s time once again to celebrate the best of TV (and streaming!) at the Emmy Awards. 16 shows — eight dramas and eight comedies — duked it out for the Emmys for Outstanding Series of the year in their respective categories. The top prizes went to HBO Max’s medical drama The Pitt and Apple TV’s horror comedy Widow’s Bay. The stars of both series — Noah Wyle and Matthew Rhys, respectively — also won the Best Actor Emmys in the drama and comedy categories.

In the Lead Actress categories, Jean Smart made history, winning her fifth Emmy for her role on Hacks, making her the only woman ever to win an Emmy for every single season of her performance on a television show. The Lead Actress award for a drama went to Rhea Seehorn for Pluribus.

This year’s Emmy winners were being announced during a ceremony in Los Angeles hosted by Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay. Here are the full list of winners:

HBO
HBO

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

The Diplomat
The Gilded Age
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
Paradise
The Pitt - WINNER
Pluribus
Slow Horses
Your Friends & Neighbors

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Carie Coon, The Gilded Age
Chase Infiniti, The Testaments
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus - WINNER
Zendaya, Euphoria

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Mark Ruffalo, Task
Rufus Sewell, The Diplomat
Noah Wyle, The Pitt - WINNER

Apple
Apple

OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES

Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Shrinking
Widow’s Bay - WINNER

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Quinta Bruson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Elle Fanning, Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Lisa Kudrow, The Comeback
Jean Smart, Hacks - WINNER

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Wonder Man
Steve Carell, Rooster
Matthew Rhys, Widow’s Bay - WINNER
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

HBO
HBO

OUTSTANDING LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES

All Her Fault
The Beast in Me
Beef
DTF St. Louis - WINNER
Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Claire Danes, The Beast in Me
Sally Field, Remarkably Bright Creatures - WINNER
Carey Mulligan, Beef
Sarah Pidgeon, Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette
Sarah Snook, All Her Fault

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Riz Ahmed, Bait
Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit
Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Oscar Isaac, Beef
Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me - WINNER

2015 Summer TCA Tour - Day 14
Getty Images

READ MORE: Great TV Shows With Terrible Pilot Episodes

OUTSTANDING VARIETY SERIES

The Daily Show (Comedy Central)
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO Max)
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS) - WINNER
Saturday Night Live (NBC)

OUTSTANDING REALITY COMPETITION PROGRAM

Dancing With the Stars (ABC)
RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)
Survivor (CBS)
Top Chef (Bravo)
The Traitors (Peacock) - WINNER

Apple
Apple

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Dale Dickey, Widow’s Bay
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Kate O’Flynn, Widow’s Bay - WINNER
Michelle Pfeiffer, Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Megan Statler, Hacks
Jessica Williams, Shrinking

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons
Paul W. Downs, Hacks
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Nick Offerman, Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Stephen Root, Widow’s Bay - WINNER
Michael Urie, Shrinking
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Taylor Dearden, The Pitt
Fiona Dourif, The Pitt
Allison Janney, The Diplomat - WINNER
Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt
Sepideh Moafi, The Pitt
Julianne Nicholson, Paradise
Karolina Wydra, Pluribus

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Patrick Ball, The Pitt
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt
Gerran Howell, The Pitt
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
Tom Pelphrey, Task - WINNER
Carlos-Manuel Vesga, Pluribus

Netflix
Netflix

OUTSTANDING TV MOVIE

Heads of State
Miss You, Love You
People We Meet on Vacation
Remarkably Bright Creatures - WINNER
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War

ScreenCrush logo
Get our free mobile app

10 Famous Movies That Sparked Completely Bizarre Lawsuits

These movies were taken to court for reasons you'd never predict.

Gallery Credit: Emma Stefansky

Filed Under: Emmys, Peacock
Categories: Awards, TV News

More From ScreenCrush