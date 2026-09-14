Emmys 2026: The Full List of Winners
It’s time once again to celebrate the best of TV (and streaming!) at the Emmy Awards. 16 shows — eight dramas and eight comedies — duked it out for the Emmys for Outstanding Series of the year in their respective categories. The top prizes went to HBO Max’s medical drama The Pitt and Apple TV’s horror comedy Widow’s Bay. The stars of both series — Noah Wyle and Matthew Rhys, respectively — also won the Best Actor Emmys in the drama and comedy categories.
In the Lead Actress categories, Jean Smart made history, winning her fifth Emmy for her role on Hacks, making her the only woman ever to win an Emmy for every single season of her performance on a television show. The Lead Actress award for a drama went to Rhea Seehorn for Pluribus.
This year’s Emmy winners were being announced during a ceremony in Los Angeles hosted by Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay. Here are the full list of winners:
OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES
The Diplomat
The Gilded Age
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
Paradise
The Pitt - WINNER
Pluribus
Slow Horses
Your Friends & Neighbors
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Carie Coon, The Gilded Age
Chase Infiniti, The Testaments
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus - WINNER
Zendaya, Euphoria
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Mark Ruffalo, Task
Rufus Sewell, The Diplomat
Noah Wyle, The Pitt - WINNER
OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Shrinking
Widow’s Bay - WINNER
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Quinta Bruson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Elle Fanning, Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Lisa Kudrow, The Comeback
Jean Smart, Hacks - WINNER
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Wonder Man
Steve Carell, Rooster
Matthew Rhys, Widow’s Bay - WINNER
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
OUTSTANDING LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES
All Her Fault
The Beast in Me
Beef
DTF St. Louis - WINNER
Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
Claire Danes, The Beast in Me
Sally Field, Remarkably Bright Creatures - WINNER
Carey Mulligan, Beef
Sarah Pidgeon, Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette
Sarah Snook, All Her Fault
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
Riz Ahmed, Bait
Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit
Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Oscar Isaac, Beef
Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me - WINNER
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OUTSTANDING VARIETY SERIES
The Daily Show (Comedy Central)
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO Max)
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS) - WINNER
Saturday Night Live (NBC)
OUTSTANDING REALITY COMPETITION PROGRAM
Dancing With the Stars (ABC)
RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)
Survivor (CBS)
Top Chef (Bravo)
The Traitors (Peacock) - WINNER
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Dale Dickey, Widow’s Bay
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Kate O’Flynn, Widow’s Bay - WINNER
Michelle Pfeiffer, Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Megan Statler, Hacks
Jessica Williams, Shrinking
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons
Paul W. Downs, Hacks
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Nick Offerman, Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Stephen Root, Widow’s Bay - WINNER
Michael Urie, Shrinking
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Taylor Dearden, The Pitt
Fiona Dourif, The Pitt
Allison Janney, The Diplomat - WINNER
Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt
Sepideh Moafi, The Pitt
Julianne Nicholson, Paradise
Karolina Wydra, Pluribus
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Patrick Ball, The Pitt
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt
Gerran Howell, The Pitt
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
Tom Pelphrey, Task - WINNER
Carlos-Manuel Vesga, Pluribus
OUTSTANDING TV MOVIE
Heads of State
Miss You, Love You
People We Meet on Vacation
Remarkably Bright Creatures - WINNER
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War
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Gallery Credit: Emma Stefansky