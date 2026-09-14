It’s time once again to celebrate the best of TV (and streaming!) at the Emmy Awards. 16 shows — eight dramas and eight comedies — duked it out for the Emmys for Outstanding Series of the year in their respective categories. The top prizes went to HBO Max’s medical drama The Pitt and Apple TV’s horror comedy Widow’s Bay. The stars of both series — Noah Wyle and Matthew Rhys, respectively — also won the Best Actor Emmys in the drama and comedy categories.

In the Lead Actress categories, Jean Smart made history, winning her fifth Emmy for her role on Hacks, making her the only woman ever to win an Emmy for every single season of her performance on a television show. The Lead Actress award for a drama went to Rhea Seehorn for Pluribus.

This year’s Emmy winners were being announced during a ceremony in Los Angeles hosted by Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay. Here are the full list of winners:

HBO HBO

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

The Diplomat

The Gilded Age

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

Paradise

The Pitt - WINNER

Pluribus

Slow Horses

Your Friends & Neighbors

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Carie Coon, The Gilded Age

Chase Infiniti, The Testaments

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus - WINNER

Zendaya, Euphoria

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Mark Ruffalo, Task

Rufus Sewell, The Diplomat

Noah Wyle, The Pitt - WINNER

Apple Apple

OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Margo’s Got Money Troubles

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

Widow’s Bay - WINNER

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Quinta Bruson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Elle Fanning, Margo’s Got Money Troubles

Lisa Kudrow, The Comeback

Jean Smart, Hacks - WINNER

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Wonder Man

Steve Carell, Rooster

Matthew Rhys, Widow’s Bay - WINNER

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

HBO HBO

OUTSTANDING LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES

All Her Fault

The Beast in Me

Beef

DTF St. Louis - WINNER

Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Claire Danes, The Beast in Me

Sally Field, Remarkably Bright Creatures - WINNER

Carey Mulligan, Beef

Sarah Pidgeon, Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette

Sarah Snook, All Her Fault

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Riz Ahmed, Bait

Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit

Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Oscar Isaac, Beef

Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me - WINNER

Getty Images 2015 Summer TCA Tour - Day 14

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OUTSTANDING VARIETY SERIES

The Daily Show (Comedy Central)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO Max)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS) - WINNER

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

OUTSTANDING REALITY COMPETITION PROGRAM

Dancing With the Stars (ABC)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)

Survivor (CBS)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Traitors (Peacock) - WINNER

Apple Apple

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Dale Dickey, Widow’s Bay

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Kate O’Flynn, Widow’s Bay - WINNER

Michelle Pfeiffer, Margo’s Got Money Troubles

Megan Statler, Hacks

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons

Paul W. Downs, Hacks

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Nick Offerman, Margo’s Got Money Troubles

Stephen Root, Widow’s Bay - WINNER

Michael Urie, Shrinking

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Taylor Dearden, The Pitt

Fiona Dourif, The Pitt

Allison Janney, The Diplomat - WINNER

Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt

Sepideh Moafi, The Pitt

Julianne Nicholson, Paradise

Karolina Wydra, Pluribus

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Patrick Ball, The Pitt

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt

Gerran Howell, The Pitt

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Tom Pelphrey, Task - WINNER

Carlos-Manuel Vesga, Pluribus

Netflix Netflix

OUTSTANDING TV MOVIE

Heads of State

Miss You, Love You

People We Meet on Vacation

Remarkably Bright Creatures - WINNER

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War

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