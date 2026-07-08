Emmy Nominations: The Full List for 2026

Emmy Nominations: The Full List for 2026

AFP via Getty Images

Has peak TV peaked?

Maybe not — the latest batch of Emmy Award nominees is here, and it contains a ton of great television series. Best Drama Series this year will be a race between The DiplomatThe Gilded AgeA Knight of the Seven KingdomsParadiseThe PittPluribusSlow Horses, and Your Friends & Neighbors

Meanwhile in the Best Comedy Series category you’ve got Abbott ElementaryThe BearHacksMargo’s Got Money TroublesNobody Wants ThisOnly Murders in the BuildingShrinking, and the buzzy recent Apple TV series Widow’s Bay.

This year’s Emmy winners will be announced on September 14 (a Monday rather than the standard Sunday) during a ceremony in Los Angeles hosted by Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay. Here are the full list of nominees so far:

HBO
HBO

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

The Diplomat
The Gilded Age
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
Paradise
The Pitt
Pluribus
Slow Horses
Your Friends & Neighbors

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Carie Coon, The Gilded Age
Chase Infiniti, The Testaments
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus
Zendaya, Euphoria

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Mark Ruffalo, Task
Rufus Sewell, The Diplomat
Noah Wyle, The Pitt

The CW
The CW

OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES

Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Shrinking
Widow’s Bay

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Quinta Bruson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Elle Fanning, Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Lisa Kudrow, The Comeback
Jean Smart, Hacks

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Wonder Man
Steve Carell, Rooster
Matthew Rhys, Widow’s Bay
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

COURTESY OF NETFLIX
COURTESY OF NETFLIX

OUTSTANDING LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES

All Her Fault
The Beast in Me
Beef
DTF St. Louis
Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Claire Danes, The Beast in Me
Sally Field, Remarkably Bright Creatures
Carey Mulligan, Beef
Sarah Pidgeon, Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette
Sarah Snook, All Her Fault

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Riz Ahmed, Bait
Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit
Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Oscar Isaac, Beef
Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me

 

Getty Images
Getty Images

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OUTSTANDING VARIETY SERIES

The Daily Show (Comedy Central)
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO Max)
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Saturday Night Live (NBC)

OUTSTANDING REALITY COMPETITION PROGRAM

Dancing With the Stars (ABC)
RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)
Survivor (CBS)
Top Chef (Bravo)
The Traitors (Peacock)

Amazon Prime
Amazon Prime

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Dale Dickey, Widow’s Bay
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Kate O’Flynn, Widow’s Bay
Michelle Pfeiffer, Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Megan Statler, Hacks
Jessica Williams, Shrinking

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons
Paul W. Downs, Hacks
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Nick Offerman, Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Stephen Root, Widow’s Bay
Michael Urie, Shrinking
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Taylor Dearden, The Pitt
Fiona Dourif, The Pitt
Allison Janney, The Diplomat
Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt
Sepideh Moafi, The Pitt
Julianne Nicholson, Paradise
Karolina Wydra, Pluribus

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Patrick Ball, The Pitt
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt
Gerran Howell, The Pitt
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
Tom Pelphrey, Task
Carlos-Manuel Vesga, Pluribus

Amazon
Amazon

OUTSTANDING TV MOVIE

Heads of State
Miss You, Love You
People We Meet on Vacation
Remarkably Bright Creatures
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War

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Gallery Credit: Emma Stefansky

Filed Under: A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Emmys, Hacks, Only Murders in the Building, The Bear, The Pitt
Categories: Awards, TV News

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