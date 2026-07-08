Emmy Nominations: The Full List for 2026
Has peak TV peaked?
Maybe not — the latest batch of Emmy Award nominees is here, and it contains a ton of great television series. Best Drama Series this year will be a race between The Diplomat, The Gilded Age, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Paradise, The Pitt, Pluribus, Slow Horses, and Your Friends & Neighbors
Meanwhile in the Best Comedy Series category you’ve got Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Hacks, Margo’s Got Money Troubles, Nobody Wants This, Only Murders in the Building, Shrinking, and the buzzy recent Apple TV series Widow’s Bay.
This year’s Emmy winners will be announced on September 14 (a Monday rather than the standard Sunday) during a ceremony in Los Angeles hosted by Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay. Here are the full list of nominees so far:
OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES
The Diplomat
The Gilded Age
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
Paradise
The Pitt
Pluribus
Slow Horses
Your Friends & Neighbors
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Carie Coon, The Gilded Age
Chase Infiniti, The Testaments
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus
Zendaya, Euphoria
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Mark Ruffalo, Task
Rufus Sewell, The Diplomat
Noah Wyle, The Pitt
OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Shrinking
Widow’s Bay
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Quinta Bruson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Elle Fanning, Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Lisa Kudrow, The Comeback
Jean Smart, Hacks
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Wonder Man
Steve Carell, Rooster
Matthew Rhys, Widow’s Bay
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
OUTSTANDING LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES
All Her Fault
The Beast in Me
Beef
DTF St. Louis
Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
Claire Danes, The Beast in Me
Sally Field, Remarkably Bright Creatures
Carey Mulligan, Beef
Sarah Pidgeon, Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette
Sarah Snook, All Her Fault
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
Riz Ahmed, Bait
Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit
Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Oscar Isaac, Beef
Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me
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OUTSTANDING VARIETY SERIES
The Daily Show (Comedy Central)
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO Max)
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Saturday Night Live (NBC)
OUTSTANDING REALITY COMPETITION PROGRAM
Dancing With the Stars (ABC)
RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)
Survivor (CBS)
Top Chef (Bravo)
The Traitors (Peacock)
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Dale Dickey, Widow’s Bay
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Kate O’Flynn, Widow’s Bay
Michelle Pfeiffer, Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Megan Statler, Hacks
Jessica Williams, Shrinking
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons
Paul W. Downs, Hacks
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Nick Offerman, Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Stephen Root, Widow’s Bay
Michael Urie, Shrinking
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Taylor Dearden, The Pitt
Fiona Dourif, The Pitt
Allison Janney, The Diplomat
Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt
Sepideh Moafi, The Pitt
Julianne Nicholson, Paradise
Karolina Wydra, Pluribus
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Patrick Ball, The Pitt
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt
Gerran Howell, The Pitt
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
Tom Pelphrey, Task
Carlos-Manuel Vesga, Pluribus
OUTSTANDING TV MOVIE
Heads of State
Miss You, Love You
People We Meet on Vacation
Remarkably Bright Creatures
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War
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Gallery Credit: Emma Stefansky