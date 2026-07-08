Has peak TV peaked?

Maybe not — the latest batch of Emmy Award nominees is here, and it contains a ton of great television series. Best Drama Series this year will be a race between The Diplomat, The Gilded Age, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Paradise, The Pitt, Pluribus, Slow Horses, and Your Friends & Neighbors

Meanwhile in the Best Comedy Series category you’ve got Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Hacks, Margo’s Got Money Troubles, Nobody Wants This, Only Murders in the Building, Shrinking, and the buzzy recent Apple TV series Widow’s Bay.

This year’s Emmy winners will be announced on September 14 (a Monday rather than the standard Sunday) during a ceremony in Los Angeles hosted by Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay. Here are the full list of nominees so far:

HBO HBO

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

The Diplomat

The Gilded Age

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

Paradise

The Pitt

Pluribus

Slow Horses

Your Friends & Neighbors

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Carie Coon, The Gilded Age

Chase Infiniti, The Testaments

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus

Zendaya, Euphoria

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Mark Ruffalo, Task

Rufus Sewell, The Diplomat

Noah Wyle, The Pitt

The CW The CW

OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Margo’s Got Money Troubles

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

Widow’s Bay

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Quinta Bruson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Elle Fanning, Margo’s Got Money Troubles

Lisa Kudrow, The Comeback

Jean Smart, Hacks

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Wonder Man

Steve Carell, Rooster

Matthew Rhys, Widow’s Bay

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

COURTESY OF NETFLIX COURTESY OF NETFLIX

OUTSTANDING LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES

All Her Fault

The Beast in Me

Beef

DTF St. Louis

Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Claire Danes, The Beast in Me

Sally Field, Remarkably Bright Creatures

Carey Mulligan, Beef

Sarah Pidgeon, Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette

Sarah Snook, All Her Fault

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Riz Ahmed, Bait

Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit

Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Oscar Isaac, Beef

Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me

Getty Images Getty Images

READ MORE: Great TV Shows With Terrible Pilot Episodes

OUTSTANDING VARIETY SERIES

The Daily Show (Comedy Central)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO Max)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

OUTSTANDING REALITY COMPETITION PROGRAM

Dancing With the Stars (ABC)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)

Survivor (CBS)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Traitors (Peacock)

Amazon Prime Amazon Prime

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Dale Dickey, Widow’s Bay

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Kate O’Flynn, Widow’s Bay

Michelle Pfeiffer, Margo’s Got Money Troubles

Megan Statler, Hacks

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons

Paul W. Downs, Hacks

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Nick Offerman, Margo’s Got Money Troubles

Stephen Root, Widow’s Bay

Michael Urie, Shrinking

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Taylor Dearden, The Pitt

Fiona Dourif, The Pitt

Allison Janney, The Diplomat

Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt

Sepideh Moafi, The Pitt

Julianne Nicholson, Paradise

Karolina Wydra, Pluribus

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Patrick Ball, The Pitt

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt

Gerran Howell, The Pitt

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Tom Pelphrey, Task

Carlos-Manuel Vesga, Pluribus

Amazon Amazon

OUTSTANDING TV MOVIE

Heads of State

Miss You, Love You

People We Meet on Vacation

Remarkably Bright Creatures

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War

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