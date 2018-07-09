It’s been eight months since Kevin Spacey was fired from Netflix’s House of Cards following multiple allegations of sexual misconduct and assault. The network and all involved on the series have been relatively silent on the ousting as the show prepares to return for its sixth and final season sans Spacey’s Frank Underwood. But Robin Wright, who’s taking over the Oval Office this season, has finally responded to the news.

Sitting down with Savannah Guthrie for an interview on the TODAY show on Monday, Wright spoke about her experience working with Spacey in light of the allegations, initially made by actor Anthony Rapp last fall. “I think we were all surprised, ultimately saddened,” she said of the effect the allegations had on the cast and crew. “We forged ahead and we were so thankful that we were able to complete the series as planned.”

When asked if there were any red flags about Spacey that could’ve made her think his alleged predatory behavior was possible, Wright spoke only of her professional experience with the actor, which she called a “respectful professional relationship.”

We were co-workers. We never socialized outside of work. Respectful professional relationship. He was so great with me, was never disrespectful to me. That’s my personal experience, that’s the only thing I feel I have the right to talk about. […] We only knew each other between action and cut, and in between set-ups where we would giggle. I didn’t know the man. I knew the incredible craftsman that he is.

Just last week, Spacey’s name and reported on-set behavior was brought up by another actor (and this news, according to Guthrie, broke after the TODAY interview). Guy Pearce implied that his L.A. Confidential co-star may have been physically inappropriate with him, saying he was “handsy“ with him on the set of the 1997 movie.

Following Rapp’s allegation last fall, Spacey posted an apology on Twitter then came out as gay. Richard Dreyfuss’ son, Harry Dreyfuss also accused the House of Cards star of sexually assaulting him, and multiple crew members of the Netflix series came forward with stories of Spacey’s alleged “predatory” behavior on set.