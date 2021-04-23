Russell Crowe Reveals Secret Role In ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’

Russell Crowe has just revealed his role in Thor: Love and Thunder, which had been kept a secret up until now. Last month, it was announced that Crowe would be joining the Taika Waititi-directed Marvel movie, but we had no clue how he would fit into the story. While speaking with the Australian radio show JOY Breakfast with the Murphys, Crowe casually dropped what character he’ll be playing in the upcoming project — the Greek god Zeus.

Said Crowe: “Now I’m gonna get on my bicycle, I’m gonna ride up to Disney-Fox studios, and I’m gonna get the hot tongs out, and round about 9:15 I shall be Zeus in Thor 4. It’s my last day of Zeus-ing about, and I’m gonna enjoy it.” For those who need some context, “hot tongs” is another name for curling iron. So you best believe Crowe’s Zeus will be sporting flowing, curly locks.

Now that we know which character Crowe is playing, now we just have to wait to find out how large his role in the film is. While the character of Zeus is important-sounding, it’s very possible that Crowe’s involvement will be at the cameo level. With a stacked cast including Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Melissa McCarthy, and Sean Gunn, there’s not much room for a separate storyline where Thor and Zeus have their own mini-adventure. It’s likely Crowe will join the ranks of Matt Damon, another well-respected actor with a reputation for Marvel movie cameos.

Thor: Love and Thunder arrives in theaters on May 6, 2022.

