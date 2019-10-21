Sam Raimi Is Finally Directing Another Horror Movie

It’s been ten full years since Sam Raimi made a horror movie, the underrated thriller comedy Drag Me to Hell. And in the interim, Raimi has only directed one other feature film; the Wizard of Oz prequel Oz: The Great and Powerful. Apart from the occasional production from his company Ghost House Pictures, and some TV work (Raimi directed one episode of Ash vs. Evil Dead, and produced the series) it’s been an extremely quiet decade for Raimi.

Finally, it looks like Raimi is ready to get back into the director’s chair — and on a horror movie no less. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Raimi is working on an untitled horror project at Sony from the writers of the Friday the 13th reboot, Mark Swift and Damian Shannon. Here’s what little we have to go on, plot-wise:

Details are being kept far from shore, but sources say the project is being described as “Misery meets Cast Away” in tone. Misery is the 1990 adaptation of the Stephen King novel which centers on an author who suffers a car accident and is then saved by his biggest fan, who turns out to be psychotically homicidal. Cast Away is the 2000 drama that stars Tom Hanks as a man struggling to survive after being stranded on a deserted island.

A nightmarish horror movie about a filmmaker trapped with a crazy fan on a deserted island from Sam Raimi sounds pretty pretty pretty good (and obviously I don’t know that it’s about a filmmaker as opposed to a novelist like Misery, I’m just imagining what I would want to see out of this premise). Regardless, It’s been way too long since Raimi had a new movie. Every time he finally gets around to making a new project I am reminded that he is one of my favorite living directors. Hurry up, Sam!