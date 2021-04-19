Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is finally, truly, getting cinematic.

While the MCU has continued on television with Disney+ series like WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, we still haven’t had a new Marvel movie since the late summer of 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home. Thankfully, it finally seems like the year of movie delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic is coming to an end. Black Widow premieres in theaters and on Disney+ in July and then, just two months later, it will be followed by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the first Marvel film with an Asian protagonist.

With the premiere less than half a year away, Marvel’s starting to ramp up the hype machine for the film. Today, actor Simu Liu, who plays the title character in the film, debuted the first teaser poster for Shang-Chi, which gives you a great look at his Shang-Chi costume:

Entertainment Weekly also published a feature on the film, featuring interviews with Liu, director Destin Daniel Cretton, Marvel President Kevin Feige, and more. They revealed the first details of the story of the film, which is based on Marvel’s master of martial arts. Apparently you can expect Shang-Chi will be...

...a sweeping superhero epic that combines emotional family drama with gravity-defying martial arts action. Chinese-Canadian actor Simu Liu stars as the young hero, who spent the first part of his life training to become an assassin under his father's strict tutelage. He's since walked away and tried to build a somewhat normal life in America, only to find himself sucked back into his father's sinister domain.

His father is Wenwu, also known as the Mandarian, played by Tony Leung. (In Marvel Comics, the Mandarin is a longtime nemesis of Iron Man with ten rings of power; the character in Iron Man 3 was a spoof of the original concept.) EW also unveiled three images from the film:

Not long after the poster and images debuted, Marvel posted the first teaser for the film as well:

The EW article also reveals a very important note: Shang-Chi is pronounced so it rhymes with “song,” not “sang.” Good to know! Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is scheduled to open in theaters on September 3, 2021.

