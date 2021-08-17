First ‘Shang-Chi’ Reviews Call It an Action-Packed Marvel Movie

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings had its premiere in Los Angeles last night. (Remember movie premieres? They’re happening again! Sometimes. Hopefully they’re not about to stop again. It feels like they might.) In addition to Marvel execs and stars like Simu Liu and Awkwafina, select members of the press were invited to see it as well, which means that we’ve got our very first early reviews of the film.

By and large, they are pretty positive. (At film premieres, they almost always are.) Critics who saw the film praised the martial-arts sequences as well as Liu’s lead performance as Shang-Chi, Marvel’s latest hero. Several reviews said he’s ready to breakout as a huge star. There were also positive tweets about the film’s themes about family and the legacies we inherit from our parents. Several mentioned an excellent post-credits scene after the film. (What could that possibly be?) Among all the positivity, there were a few more muted reviews, though. A couple mentioned some “pacing issues” and another said the third act was “crazier than is needed.”

Here’s a sample of the first social reviews of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings:

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, and co-starring Tony Leung, Michelle Yeoh, Benedict Wong, Meng’er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, and Fala Chen, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings opens in theaters on September 3. At the moment, the film does not have an early Disney+ or premium streaming release scheduled.

