First Official ‘Shazam 2’ Photo Reveals Cast’s New Costumes

The first Shazam did an impressive job hiding a big surprise from its final act: Billy Batson’s entire adopted family got their own super-powers and joined together as the “Shazam Family” for the climactic fight. At this point, though, the cat is out of the bag, so for the sequel, Shazam: Fury of the Gods, the presence of all those Shazams - including the characters known in comics as Shazam Jr. and Lady Marvel — can be a big part of promoting the film.

That’s why, almost two full years before Shazam: Fury of the Gods hits theaters, director David F. Sandberg is already sharing the first picture of the assembled Shazam Family in their updated costumes for the sequel:

From left to right, that’s Adam Brody, Meagan Good, Ross Butler, Zachary Levi, Grace Fulton, and D.J. Cotrona. For sake of comparison, here’s how their costumes looked in the original film. (In the first Shazam, Michelle Borth played the red-suited Lady Shazam; in the sequel, Grace Fulton plays Billy’s sister Mary in both human and super form):

Warner Bros.

As you can see, the Family’s costumes are a lot more detailed this time around, with much more intricate design work done on the bodysuits, gauntlets, and boots. D.J. Cotrona’s suit isalso much darker in color now; it’s gone from a bright, forest green to one that’s so dark, it’s bordering on black.

Given the amount of work that went into these costumes, you’ve got to assume these characters will play a significantly larger role in the sequel than in the first Shazam, where they basically had glorified cameos. Which means the villains are going to need to be amped up as well — five good guys against one bad guy doesn’t sound like a fair fight. Shazam: Fury of the Gods is scheduled to open in theaters on June 2, 2023.