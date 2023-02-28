Given the somewhat unstable nature of how everything's going at DC, fans are worried about whether or not the upcoming sequel represents the end of the line for Shazam. The first entry in the series is widely considered one of the best recent DC movies, and Shazam! Fury Of The Gods is set for release next month. Unfortunately, that still doesn't mean that Billy Batson has a permanent place in the DC world.

A fan on Twitter recently tweeted Shazam and Fury of the Gods director David F. Sandberg, stating that they didn’t want to waste time seeing Shazam! Fury Of The Gods if Sandberg couldn’t guarantee that there would be a third Shazam! down the line. Sandberg tweeted back, explaining that there definitely wouldn’t be any more Shazam in the pipeline if the fans didn’t get out there and support the new film.

“The possibility for more Shazam is there and if that’s what you want your best bet is to go see the film,” Sandberg added.

It says a lot about what DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn and the other higher-ups at DC think of Shazam as a franchise and character that they're letting the release of Shazam! Fury Of The Gods happen at all. Plenty of other pretty high-profile characters and potential storylines were cut because they weren't performing well, or they conflicted in some way with the new vision of what DC films should be.

Maybe, given the circumstances we're seeing now, it’s a good thing that Dwayne Johnson didn’t want to do a cameo as Black Adam in Shazam. Of course, Black Adam is one of the biggest antagonists in the world of Shazam, but since that movie proved to be a box-office bomb, it's likely we won’t see Black Adam in the same form again.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is scheduled to open in theaters on March 17.

