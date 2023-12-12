How ‘She-Hulk’ Broke the MCU

In hindsight, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law might have been the show that broke the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And no, not it was more of a comedy than a drama, or because it wasn’t a great lawyer series, or because some of the CGI was hilariously awful, or because it featured a female hero in the lead role. (Definitely not because of that last one.) No, the really big problem with She-Hulk, on top of some other minor issues that a lot of Disney+ Marvel TV shows have, was its fourth-wall breaking finale, which completely destroyed the mystique of the MCU.

Now, this sequence was kind of clever, and good for a few laughs. But it also totally undermined the MCU in a way that some viewers may not have even realized at the time. In our latest MCU video, we look back at She-Hulk and examined the good, the bad, and the ugly about it — and we also take a look at how that finale might have legitimately broken the MCU for good. Watch the video below:

READ MORE: The Evolution of Marvel’s Iconic Logo

If you liked that video on how She-Hulk: Attorney at Law might have been the straw that broke the camel’s back for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, check out out more of our videos below, including one on Marvel’s increasingly frustrating post-credits scenes, one on how Secret Invasion looks even worse after you watch The Marvels, and our video on all the Easter eggs in The Marvels. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. The Marvels is in theaters now.

Sign up for Disney+ here.

Get our free mobile app