She-Hulk Is the ‘Antithesis’ of Other Marvel Heroes

Right after Ms. Marvel wraps up, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s TV wing rolls right into She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which premieres in a little over a month on Disney+. And what should you expect from that show?

Well, according to the series’ star, Tatiana Maslany, you should prepare for something a little different than other superhero stories. In fact, Maslany claims She-Hulk herself is “the antithesis of most superhero narratives.”

In a new interview with Empire, Maslany explained how she differs from the rest of the MCU:

She really is the antithesis of most superhero narratives ... there’s this great element of denial in her that’s relatable. For me, it was about rejecting what’s happened for as long as I could, as that’s what causes the fun tension between Jennifer and She-Hulk.

She added that that because the show centers around She-Hulk in her alter ego of Jennifer Walters working as a lawyer either defending or prosecuting cases involving superheroes, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law becomes a “really absurd take on a legal show.”

Empire also debuted a new photo from the show:

Here is the trailer for She-Hulk:

And here’s the series’ official synopsis:

In Marvel Studios’ “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany)—an attorney specializing in superhuman-oriented legal cases—must navigate the complicated life of a single, 30-something who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode comedy series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong, as well as Jameela Jamil, Josh Segarra, Ginger Gonzaga, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on August 17, and run for nine weekly episodes.

Sign up for Disney+ here.

Great Disney+ Movies You Might Have Missed These excellent films are all waiting to be discovered on Disney+.