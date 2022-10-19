The Surprising Connection Between ‘She-Hulk’s K.E.V.I.N. and Kang

She-Hulk didn’t just break the fourth wall in its season finale; it smashed it into oblivion. The title character decided she did not care for the creative direction of her final episode and changed it by venturing through the Disney+ main menu, entering a Marvel making-of documentary, and then confronting her own show’s writing staff. Then she met with Marvel’s head honcho, Kevin — only it wasn’t the real Marvel’s Kevin Feige. It was “K.E.V.I.N.,” an elaborate artificial intelligence that determines the ultimate direction of the MCU.

She-Hulk’s confrontation with her maker could be a throwaway gag, but Marvel tends to hang on to these little aspects of world-building. And, when you think about it, the idea that the MCU may all be an elaborate simulation is not that far-fetched within the framework of a massive multiverse filled with gods, heroes, and She-Hulks. So Marvel could bring K.E.V.I.N. back — and there’s one MCU villain who would love to meet him: Kang the Conqueror.

In our latest She-Hulk video, we explore the surprising connections between Kang and K.E.V.I.N. and speculate how Kang could potentially use K.E.V.I.N. as part of his ongoing plan to conquer the Marvel multiverse. Watch it below:

