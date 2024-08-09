The New ‘Star Wars’ Trailer Looks Like ‘The Goonies’ In Space

All the early description and teases and images of the next Star Wars show, Skeleton Crew, sold it as an Amblin-esque story told in the Star Wars universe. And now that the first trailer for the show is here ... that’s pretty much exactly what it looks like. The Goonies in Star Wars.

Does that sound like something you’d like? Then Skeleton Crew will almost certainly be up your alley. The show was co-created by Jon Watts, the director of Marvel‘s Spider-Man trilogy, and it stars Jude Law as the main adult amongst a bunch of adorable child alien types. The lineup of directors for the first season is pretty stellar too; In addition to Watts, you’ve got David Lowery, the Daniels, Jake Schreier, Bryce Dallas Howard and Lee Isaac Chung all helming episode. That is an absolutely stacked lineup of directors for a TV show, much less a Star Wars series.

Watch the first Skeleton Crew trailer below:

Here is the series’ official synopsis:

“Skeleton Crew” follows the journey of four kids who make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, then get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy, crossing paths with the likes of Jod Na Nawood, the mysterious character played by Law. Finding their way home—and meeting unlikely allies and enemies—will be a greater adventure than they ever imagined.

Skeleton Crew is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on December 3, 2024. The trailer for the show was debuted at D23; while Lucasfilm did present some new information about Andor and The Mandalorian and Grogu movie, no new projects were officially unveiled at the convention.

