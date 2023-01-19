It’s the new cult horror hit that everyone is talking about: Skinamarink. Shot for a budget of just $15,000 by writer and director Kyle Edward Ball, this low budget scarefest follows two children as they awaken in the middle of the night to discover their father is missing, along with all of their house’s windows and doors.

So where did this movie come from? What is it about? And what do some of its ambiguous twists mean? That’s the subject of our latest video, which breaks down the entire film and explains what the heck is going on in that weird ending. We’ll also talk about the missing furniture, missing faces, alternate realities, and the dark entity behind everything we see (and don’t see) onscreen. Plus, we have a theory that Skinamarink and Beetlejuice are basically the same movie. No it’s true! Want to know what we’re talking about? Watch our full Skinamarink video below to find out:

If you liked that video breaking down what’s going on in Skinamarink, what the ending means, and why it’s basically low-budget Beetlejuice, check out more of our videos below, including every horror reference in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the top five horror sequels ever made, and all kinds of trivia you might not know about the Scream franchise. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. Skinamarink is in theaters now.

Movie Theater Horror Stories Involving Smelly Food You’re not supposed to sneak food into the movie theater, but sometimes satisfying your hunger is more important than following the rules. Here are some real-life theater food horror stories from social media. (The names have been removed to protect the guilty.)