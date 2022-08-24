A teaser trailer for Netflix's upcoming film Slumberland was just released. The film stars Jason Momoa and is based on a classic and extremely influential newspaper comic strip by Winsor McCay called Little Nemo In Slumberland. The film version is directed by The Hunger Games franchise’s Francis Lawrence.

The film tells of a child, Nemo, who recently lost her father. An outlaw from Slumberland appears to her while she’s sleeping one night, and gives her a tour of his world. They hatch a plan to figure out a way to get to see her father again. The trailer also showcases some incredible special effects, such as buildings rising out of the ground and a vast sea.

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

Slumberland takes audiences to a magical new place, a dreamworld where precocious Nemo (Marlow Barkley) and her eccentric companion Flip (Jason Momoa) embark on the adventure of a lifetime. After her father Peter (Kyle Chandler) is unexpectedly lost at sea, young Nemo's idyllic Pacific Northwest existence is completely upended when she is sent to live in the city with her well-meaning but deeply awkward uncle Phillip (Chris O'Dowd). Her new school and new routine are challenging by day but at night, a secret map to the fantastical world of Slumberland connects Nemo to Flip, a rough-around-the-edges but lovable outlaw who quickly becomes her partner and guide. She and Flip soon find themselves on an incredible journey traversing dreams and fleeing nightmares, where Nemo begins to hope that she will be reunited with her father once again.

Slumberland will debut on Netflix in November of 2022.

The Most Popular Films on Netflix These are the ten most popular films (in English), based on hours viewed in their first 28 days on Netflix. (The numbers come from Netflix’s official site .)