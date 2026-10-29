Here’s news that will bring smiles to horror fans’ faces: Smile is getting a third film.

The hit horror franchise will become a trilogy in the very near future. According to Variety, “Paramount has hired David Bruckner to direct and Nick Antosca to write the screenplay. They’re taking over for Parker Finn, who created the series and will remain involved as a producer alongside Temple Hill. (Finn pitched the framework for the third installment.)”

Finn’s Smile films, which are inspired by his own short “Laurie Hasn’t Slept,” follow people with terrifying hallucinations of extremely smiley people. In the first film, a therapist witnesses one of their patients’ death, sparking the visions which may in fact be a curse. In the second, a pop star undergoes a similar nightmarish experience. How (or if) the third film will connect to the prior two isn’t known at this time.

Paramount Paramount

READ MORE: The 10 Worst Horror Movies of the Last 10 Years

If you’re surprised by this news, don’t be. Take a look at the box office chart for the year; it’s all horror movies this year. Almost all the biggest hits of 2026 are horror films, from Obsession to Backrooms to Resident Evil to Scream 7 to Scary Movie. (I mean, yeah it’s a comedy, but look at the title.)

The only thing Hollywood loves more than a hit is copying a hit over and over again until people are so sick of it they can’t stand it anymore. Then Hollywood makes a parody of it (like Scary Movie!) and starts over again. That means any whiff of IP in the horror space is gonna get a sequel or a remake in the next few years. Mark my words.