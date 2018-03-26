‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Will Introduce an Entirely New Planet

With the expansion of the Star Wars universe comes an expansion of the Star Wars galaxy, and just because we’re going back in time with Solo: A Star Wars Story doesn’t mean we won’t get to meet at least one new planet on the way.

According to Amazon’s description of Solo tie-in book Train Heist (h/t MakingStarWars.com), the planet Vandor has been confirmed as a major location for some of the action — if the book corresponds with what we know of the movie, this will be where Han and Chewie rob that train as it runs through the Iridium mountains. Amazon’s summary reads:

Han Solo and Chewbacca the Wookiee must team-up for a daring train heist on the planet Vandor!

From the looks of things, Vandor seems to be a Hoth-like planet with wintry temperatures and snow everywhere, which we’ve already seen shots of in the trailer. It seems like the majority of planets in this galaxy operate by extremes: either they’re too hot and they turn into deserts, or they’re too cold and are perpetually covered in snow. I’m sure Han and his crew would rather kick back on the surface of some Mediterranean-inspired planet, if they could find one.

Here's the full Solo synopsis:

Board the Millennium Falcon and journey to a galaxy far, far away in Solo: A Star Wars Story, an all-new adventure with the most beloved scoundrel in the galaxy. Through a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld, Han Solo meets his mighty future copilot Chewbacca and encounters the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian, in a journey that will set the course of one of the Star Wars saga’s most unlikely heroes.

Solo: A Star Wars Story hits theaters May 25.