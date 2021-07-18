‘Space Jam’ Beats ‘Black Widow’ At the Box Office

Warner Bros. Pictures

Marvel got posterized by LeBron.

In a surprise, Space Jam: A New Legacy beat Marvel’s Black Widow at the box office. The long-awaited sequel to the nostalgic ’90s favorite grossed an impressive $31.6 million over the weekend, while Black Widow earned $26.3 million. It was Space Jam’s first weekend in theaters and Black Widow’s second. Both movies are already available on streaming. Space Jam: A New Legacy is on HBO Max at no extra charge for subscribers while Black Widow can be watched at home on Disney+ with a “Premier Access” fee of $30.

Here’s the weekend box office top five:

  1. Space Jam: A New Legacy - $31.6 million
  2. Black Widow - $26.2 million
  3. Escape Room: Tournament of Champions - $8.8 million
  4. F9: The Fast Saga - $7.6 million
  5. The Boss Baby: Family Business - $4.7 milliion

Given that both films are available at home, they are each doing reasonably well. Black Widow has already earned more than $132 million in U.S. theaters, on top of whatever it is earning at home on Disney+. It did drop almost 70 percent from its opening weekend, though. A number that high usually translates to a movie that does not have strong word of mouth. The drop could also reflect some potential moviegoers fears about a rise in Covid cases around the country. Viewers in certain areas where the Delta variant is spreading may decide seeing a film is not worth the risk — especially when that film is already available for streaming.

While critics gave Space Jam bad reviews, opening weekend audiences were satisfied with the picture, at least according to CinemaScore; voters there gave the film a very solid A-. We’ll see how it does next weekend, when the big releases in theaters are the G.I. Joe movie Snake Eyes and the M. Night Shyamalan thriller Old.

Sign up for Disney+ here.

The Coolest Black Widow Easter Eggs

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase Four begins with Black Widow, which includes these callbacks to past MCU movies and Marvel Comics.
Get our free mobile app
Filed Under: Black Widow, LeBron James, Looney Tunes, Marvel, Space Jam: A New Legacy
Categories: Box Office, Movie News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top