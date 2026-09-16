Everything New on Disney+ and Hulu in October 2026

Everything New on Disney+ and Hulu in October 2026

Marvel

Before Avengers: Doomsday, there’s one more Marvel title to watch.

That’s VisionQuest, the long-in-development TV spinoff from Marvel’s WandaVision. Yes, all these years later we’re finally gonna find out what happened to Paul Bettany’s characterWhat the heck has that white Vision been up to over the last five years? And why’s he hanging out with James Spader’s Ultron now?

We’ll know in October on Disney+. The month also features the return of American Horror Story, the streaming debut of the horror film (and M3GAN spinoff) Soulm8te, and a whole bunch of new Halloween episodes of shows you love, including Big City Greens.

Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Disney+ (and Hulu) streaming in October...

Thursday, October 1
Hulu: FX’s American Horror Story: 13 (Hulu Original) – Three Episodes @ 9pm PT
Hulu: FX’s American Horror Story Official Podcast – New Episode @ 9pm PT
Hulu: Barbarian (2022)
Disney+ and Hulu: Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast (Season 35) – New Episode
Hulu: Die Hard (1988)
Hulu: Die Hard 2 (1990)
Hulu: Die Hard with a Vengeance (1995)
Disney+ and Hulu: Disney+ Hulu Throwbacks Podcast – Halloweentown Episode
Hulu: Edward Scissorhands (1990)
Hulu: Ghostbusters (1984)
Hulu: Ghostbusters II (1989)
Hulu: Ghostbusters: Answer the Call (2016)
Hulu: Grown Ups (2010)
Hulu: Grown Ups 2 (2013)
Disney+ and Hulu: Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode
Hulu: Hotel Transylvania (2012)
Hulu: Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015)
Hulu: Live Free or Die Hard (2007)
Disney+: Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ (Season 2) – Premiere
Hulu: Night at the Museum (2006)
Hulu: Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009)
Hulu: Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb (2014)

Blumhouse
Blumhouse

Hulu: Soulm8te (2026)
Hulu: Scrubs (Season 2) (ABC) – Two-Episode Premiere
Hulu: Shark Tank (Season 18) (ABC) – Two-Episode Premiere
Disney+: Stick to Football (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode
Hulu: Surf’s Up (2007)
Hulu: Surf’s Up 2: WaveMania (2017)
ESPN, Disney+ and Hulu: NHL – Philadelphia Flyers vs. New Jersey Devils (ESPN+) – 7pm ET
ESPN, Disney+ and Hulu: NHL – Chicago Blackhawks vs. Utah Mammoth (ESPN+) – 9:30pm ET

Friday, October 2
Disney+ and Hulu: Adventure Time: Side Quests (Season 2) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
Disney+ and Hulu: Austin City Limits Music Festival 2026 – Livestream Day One
Disney+ and Hulu: Coven Academy (Season 1) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
Disney+: Pupstruction (Season 3) – Premiere
Hulu: The Substance (2024)
Hulu: Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc (Hulu Original) – Premiere

Saturday, October 3
Disney+ and Hulu: Africa Earth’s Wild Home (Season 1) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
Disney+ and Hulu: Austin City Limits Music Festival 2026 – Livestream Day Two
Hulu: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (Season 7) (ABC) – Premiere
Disney+: Chibi Tiny Tales: Shorts (Season 7) – New Episodes
Hulu: Hereditary (2018)
Hulu: Midsommar (2019)
ESPN and Disney+: College GameDay Built by The Home Depot (ESPN) – 9am ET

Sunday, October 4
Disney+ and Hulu: Austin City Limits Music Festival 2026 – Livestream Day Three
Hulu: The Mess Around with Hannah and Lamorne – New Podcast Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode

Monday, October 5
Hulu: America’s Funniest Home Videos (Season 37) (ABC) – New Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Between Steps (Season 1) (Hulu Original) ��� Premiere
Hulu: Gachiakuta (Season 1, Part 1) (Subbed & Dubbed) – All Episodes Streaming
Hulu: FX’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (Season 18) (Hulu Original) – New Episode @ 9pm PT
Disney+: Pod Meets World – New Podcast Episodes
Hulu: That Was Us – New Podcast Episode

Tuesday, October 6
Disney+ and Hulu: Best Friends – New Podcast Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Between Steps (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
Disney+: Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) (ABC) – Streaming Live @ 8pm ET
Hulu: FX’s The Drop: A Snowfall Saga (Hulu Original) – New Episode @ 9pm PT
Hulu: FX’s The Drop: A Snowfall Saga After Show – New Episode @ 9pm PT
Disney+ and Hulu: Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Perfect Person – New Podcast Episode
Hulu: Prison Breaking With Sarah & Paul – New Podcast Episode
Hulu: Reasonable Doubt (Season 4) (Hulu Original) – Three-Episode Premiere
Disney+: Stick to Football (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode
Disney+: Stick to United with Wayne Rooney (Season 1) – New Podcast Episodes
Disney+ and Hulu: StraightioLab – New Podcast Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim – New Podcast Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode

Wednesday, October 7
Disney+: Big City Greens (Season 5) – Halloween Special Episode
Hulu: Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) (ABC) – New Episode
Disney+: Gracie’s Corner – New Episodes
Disney+: Gracie’s Corner: Shorts – New Episodes
Hulu: Jamie Foxx: Take Care of Yourself (Hulu Original) – Premiere
Disney+: Kiff – Halloween Special Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Merry Berry Love (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Premiere
Disney+: Phineas and Ferb – Halloween Special Premiere
Hulu: R.J. Decker (Season 2) (ABC) – New Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Surviving Alaska: Women of the Wild (Season 1) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
Disney+: Vampirina: Teenage Vampire (Season 2) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

FX
FX

Thursday, October 8
Hulu: Abbott Elementary (Season 6) (ABC) – Premiere
Hulu: FX’s American Horror Story: 13 (Hulu Original) – New Episodes @ 9pm PT
Hulu: FX’s American Horror Story Official Podcast – New Episode
Hulu: Beyblade X (Season 3A) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
Disney+ and Hulu: Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast (Season 35) – New Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode
Hulu: Scrubs (Season 2) (ABC) – New Episode
Hulu: Shark Tank (Season 18) (ABC) – New Episode
Hulu: Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? (Season 5) (ABC) – New Episode

Friday, October 9
Disney+ and Hulu: Benefits with Friends (Season 2) (Hulu Original) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
Hulu: Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc (Hulu Original) – New Episode
Disney+: Playdate with Winnie the Pooh: Shorts (Season 3) – New Episodes

Saturday, October 10
Disney+: The Banana Bowl – Streaming Live at 8pm ET
Disney+: Cartoonified! with Kiff: Shorts (Season 2) – Premiere
Hulu: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (Season 7) (ABC) – New Episode
Hulu: Hokum (2026)
ESPN and Disney+: College GameDay Built by The Home Depot (ESPN) – 9am ET

Sunday, October 11
Hulu: The Mess Around with Hannah and Lamorne – New Podcast Episode
Hulu: Mission: Yozakura Family (Season 2, Cour 2) – Premiere
Disney+ and Hulu: We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode

Monday, October 12
Hulu: America’s Funniest Home Videos (Season 37) (ABC) – New Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Between Steps (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
Hulu: Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill (Season 1) (Dubbed) – All Episodes Streaming
Hulu: Clown Panic (Hulu Original) – Premiere
Hulu: Haikyu!! (Season 1) (Dubbed) – All Episodes Streaming
Disney+ and Hulu: Handsome – New Podcast Episode
Hulu: FX’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (Season 18) (Hulu Original) – Finale Episode @ 9pm PT
Disney+: Pod Meets World – New Podcast Episodes
Hulu: That Was Us – New Podcast Episode

Tuesday, October 13
Disney+ and Hulu: Best Friends – New Podcast Episode
• ​​​​​Disney+ and Hulu: Between Steps (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
• ​​​​​Disney+: Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) (ABC) – Streaming Live at 8pm ET
​​​​​Hulu: FX’s The Drop: A Snowfall Saga (Hulu Original) – New Episode @ 9pm PT
• ​​​​​Hulu: FX’s The Drop: A Snowfall Saga After Show – New Episode
• ​​​​​Disney+ and Hulu: Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Perfect Person – New Podcast Episode
Hulu: Prison Breaking With Sarah & Paul – New Podcast Episode
• ​​​​​Disney+: Stick to United with Wayne Rooney (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode
• ​​​​​Disney+ and Hulu: StraightioLab – New Podcast Episode
• ​​​​​Disney+ and Hulu: Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim – New Podcast Episode
​​​​​Disney+ and Hulu: We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode

Marvel
Marvel

Wednesday, October 14
• ​​​​​​Hulu: Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) (ABC) – New Episode
• ​​​​​​Hulu: The Hunger Games (2012)
​​​​​​Hulu: The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013)
• ​​​​​​Hulu: The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1 (2014)
• ​​​​​​Hulu: The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2 (2015)
​​​​​​Hulu: The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (2023)
• ​​​​​​Hulu: FX’s The Lowdown (Season 2) – Two-Episode Premiere @ 6pm PT
• ​​​​​​Disney+ and Hulu: Megastorm (Season 1) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
• ​​​​​​Disney+ and Hulu: Merry Berry Love (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
• ​​​​​​Hulu: R.J. Decker (Season 2) (ABC) – New Episode
• ​​​​​Disney+: VisionQuest – Premiere

Thursday, October 15
Hulu: Abbott Elementary (Season 6) (ABC) – New Episode
Hulu: FX’s American Horror Story: 13 (Hulu Original) – Two-Episodes @ 9pm PT
Hulu: FX’s American Horror Story Official Podcast – Finale Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast (Season 35) – New Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode
Hulu: Scrubs (Season 2) (ABC) – New Episode
Hulu: Shark Tank (Season 18) (ABC) – New Episode
Disney+: Stick to Football (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode
Hulu: Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? (Season 5) (ABC) – New Episode
ESPN, Disney+ and Hulu: NHL – Philadelphia Flyers vs. Detroit Red Wings (ESPN+) – 7:30 pm ET

Friday, October 16
Hulu: 9-1-1 (Season 10) (ABC) – Premiere
Hulu: 9-1-1: Nashville (Season 2) (ABC) – Premiere
Hulu: Grey’s Anatomy (Season 23) (ABC) – Premiere
Disney+: SuperKitties: Su-Purr Adventures: Shorts (Season 3) – New Episodes
Hulu: Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Saturday, October 17
Hulu: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (Season 7) (ABC) – New Episode
Disney+: Chibi Tiny Tales (Season 8) – Premiere
Disney+: Locker Diaries: Coven Academy – Premiere
Disney+ and Hulu: Super Scam Me – Special Premiere
ESPN and Disney+: College GameDay Built by The Home Depot (ESPN) – 9am ET

Companion"/>New Line
Companion"/>New Line

Sunday, October 18
Hulu: Companion (2025)
Hulu: The Mess Around with Hannah and Lamorne – New Podcast Episode
Hulu: Mission: Yozakura Family (Season 2, Cour 2) – New Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode
Hulu: Wolf Man

Monday, October 19
Hulu: America’s Funniest Home Videos (Season 37) (ABC) – New Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Between Steps (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Handsome – New Podcast Episode
Disney+: Pod Meets World – New Podcast Episodes
Hulu: That Was Us – New Podcast Episode

Tuesday, October 20
Disney+ and Hulu: Best Friends – New Podcast Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Between Steps (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
Disney+: Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) (ABC) – Streaming Live at 8pm ET
Hulu: FX’s The Drop: A Snowfall Saga (Hulu Original) – New Episode @ 9pm PT
Hulu: FX’s The Drop: A Snowfall Saga After Show – New Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Perfect Person – New Podcast Episode
Hulu: Phony (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Premiere
Hulu: Prison Breaking With Sarah & Paul – New Podcast Episode
Disney+: Stick to Football (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode
Disney+: Stick to United with Wayne Rooney (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: StraightioLab – New Podcast Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim – New Podcast Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode

Marvel
Marvel

Wednesday, October 21
Disney+: CMA Presents I Will Always Love You: A Celebration of Dolly Parton (ABC) – Streaming Live @ 9pm ET
Hulu: Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) (ABC) – New Episode
Hulu: FX’s The Lowdown (Season 2) – New Episode @ 9pm PT
Disney+ and Hulu: Merry Berry Love (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
Hulu: R.J. Decker (Season 2) (ABC) – New Episode
Disney+: VisionQuest – New Episode

Thursday, October 22
Hulu: Abbott Elementary (Season 6) (ABC) – New Episode
Hulu: CMA Presents I Will Always Love You: A Celebration of Dolly Parton (ABC)
Hulu: FX’s American Horror Story: 13 (Hulu Original) – Two-Episodes @ 9pm PT
Disney+ and Hulu: Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast (Season 35) – New Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode
Hulu: Scrubs (Season 2) (ABC) – New Episode
ESPN, Disney+, and Hulu: NHL - Los Angeles Kings vs. New York Islanders (ESPN+) – 7:30pm ET
ESPN, Disney+ and Hulu: NHL - Utah Mammoth vs. Seattle Kraken (ESPN+) – 10pm ET

Friday, October 23
Hulu: 9-1-1 (Season 10) (ABC) – New Episode
Hulu: 9-1-1: Nashville (Season 2) (ABC) – New Episode
Hulu: Grey’s Anatomy (Season 23) (ABC) – New Episode
Hulu: Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Saturday, October 24
Hulu: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (Season 7) (ABC) – New Episode
Disney+: Chibi Tiny Tales (Season 8) – New Episode
Disney+: Locker Diaries: Coven Academy – New Episode
ESPN and Disney+: College GameDay Built by The Home Depot (ESPN) – 9am ET

Focus
Focus

Sunday, October 25
Hulu: Last Breath (2025)
Hulu: The Mess Around with Hannah and Lamorne – New Podcast Episode
Hulu: Mission: Yozakura Family (Season 2, Cour 2) – New Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode

Monday, October 26
Hulu: America’s Funniest Home Videos (Season 37) (ABC) – New Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Between Steps (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Handsome – New Episode
Hulu: The Mob (Hulu Original) – Premiere
Disney+: Pod Meets World – New Podcast Episodes
Hulu: That Was Us – New Podcast Episode

Tuesday, October 27
Disney+ and Hulu: Best Friends – New Podcast Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Between Steps (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
Hulu: Classroom of Elite (Season 1) (Subbed & Dubbed) – All Episodes Streaming
Disney+: Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) (ABC) – Streaming Live at 8pm ET
Hulu: FX’s The Drop: A Snowfall Saga (Hulu Original) – Finale Episode @ 9pm PT
Hulu: FX’s The Drop: A Snowfall Saga After Show – Finale Episode
Hulu: The God of High School (Season 1) (Subbed & Dubbed) – All Episodes Streaming
Disney+ and Hulu: Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Perfect Person – New Podcast Episode
Hulu: Prison Breaking With Sarah & Paul – New Podcast Episode
Disney+: Stick to United with Wayne Rooney (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: StraightioLab – New Podcast Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim – New Podcast Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode

Marvel
Marvel

Wednesday, October 28
Hulu: Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) (ABC) – New Episode
Hulu: FX’s The Lowdown (Season 2) – New Episode @ 9pm PT
Disney+: Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends – New Episodes
Disney+ and Hulu: Merry Berry Love (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
Disney+: Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir Chibi: Shorts (Season 1) – New Episodes
Hulu: R.J. Decker (Season 2) (ABC) – New Episode
Disney+: VisionQuest – New Episode

Thursday, October 29
Hulu: Abbott Elementary (Season 6) (ABC) – New Episode
Hulu: FX’s American Horror Story: 13 (Hulu Original) – Finale Episodes @ 9pm PT
Disney+ and Hulu: Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast (Season 35) – New Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode
Hulu: Love Island Australia (Season 8)
Hulu: Scrubs (Season 2) (ABC) – New Episode
Disney+: Stick to Football (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode
ESPN, Disney+ and Hulu: NHL – Chicago Blackhawks vs. Detroit Red Wings (ESPN+) – 7:30pm ET

Friday, October 30
Hulu: 9-1-1 (Season 10) (ABC) – New Episode
Hulu: 9-1-1: Nashville (Season 2) (ABC) – New Episode
Hulu: Grey's Anatomy (Season 23) (ABC) – New Episode
Disney+: Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (Season 5) – New Episodes
Hulu: Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Saturday, October 31
Hulu: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (Season 7) (ABC) – New Episode
Disney+: Chibi Tiny Tales (Season 8) – New Episode
Disney+: Locker Diaries: Coven Academy – New Episode
ESPN and Disney+: College GameDay Built by The Home Depot (ESPN) – 9am ET

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Filed Under: Disney Plus, Hulu, Marvel, VisionQuest
Categories: TV News

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