Before Avengers: Doomsday, there’s one more Marvel title to watch.

That’s VisionQuest, the long-in-development TV spinoff from Marvel’s WandaVision. Yes, all these years later we’re finally gonna find out what happened to Paul Bettany’s character. What the heck has that white Vision been up to over the last five years? And why’s he hanging out with James Spader’s Ultron now?

We’ll know in October on Disney+. The month also features the return of American Horror Story, the streaming debut of the horror film (and M3GAN spinoff) Soulm8te, and a whole bunch of new Halloween episodes of shows you love, including Big City Greens.

Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Disney+ (and Hulu) streaming in October...

Thursday, October 1

• Hulu: FX’s American Horror Story: 13 (Hulu Original) – Three Episodes @ 9pm PT

• Hulu: FX’s American Horror Story Official Podcast – New Episode @ 9pm PT

• Hulu: Barbarian (2022)

• Disney+ and Hulu: Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast (Season 35) – New Episode

• Hulu: Die Hard (1988)

• Hulu: Die Hard 2 (1990)

• Hulu: Die Hard with a Vengeance (1995)

• Disney+ and Hulu: Disney+ Hulu Throwbacks Podcast – Halloweentown Episode

• Hulu: Edward Scissorhands (1990)

• Hulu: Ghostbusters (1984)

• Hulu: Ghostbusters II (1989)

• Hulu: Ghostbusters: Answer the Call (2016)

• Hulu: Grown Ups (2010)

• Hulu: Grown Ups 2 (2013)

• Disney+ and Hulu: Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode

• Hulu: Hotel Transylvania (2012)

• Hulu: Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015)

• Hulu: Live Free or Die Hard (2007)

• Disney+: Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ (Season 2) – Premiere

• Hulu: Night at the Museum (2006)

• Hulu: Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009)

• Hulu: Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb (2014)

Blumhouse Blumhouse

• Hulu: Soulm8te (2026)

• Hulu: Scrubs (Season 2) (ABC) – Two-Episode Premiere

• Hulu: Shark Tank (Season 18) (ABC) – Two-Episode Premiere

• Disney+: Stick to Football (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode

• Hulu: Surf’s Up (2007)

• Hulu: Surf’s Up 2: WaveMania (2017)

• ESPN, Disney+ and Hulu: NHL – Philadelphia Flyers vs. New Jersey Devils (ESPN+) – 7pm ET

• ESPN, Disney+ and Hulu: NHL – Chicago Blackhawks vs. Utah Mammoth (ESPN+) – 9:30pm ET

Friday, October 2

• Disney+ and Hulu: Adventure Time: Side Quests (Season 2) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

• Disney+ and Hulu: Austin City Limits Music Festival 2026 – Livestream Day One

• Disney+ and Hulu: Coven Academy (Season 1) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

• Disney+: Pupstruction (Season 3) – Premiere

• Hulu: The Substance (2024)

• Hulu: Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc (Hulu Original) – Premiere

Saturday, October 3

• Disney+ and Hulu: Africa Earth’s Wild Home (Season 1) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

• Disney+ and Hulu: Austin City Limits Music Festival 2026 – Livestream Day Two

• Hulu: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (Season 7) (ABC) – Premiere

• Disney+: Chibi Tiny Tales: Shorts (Season 7) – New Episodes

• Hulu: Hereditary (2018)

• Hulu: Midsommar (2019)

• ESPN and Disney+: College GameDay Built by The Home Depot (ESPN) – 9am ET

Sunday, October 4

• Disney+ and Hulu: Austin City Limits Music Festival 2026 – Livestream Day Three

• Hulu: The Mess Around with Hannah and Lamorne – New Podcast Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode

Monday, October 5

• Hulu: America’s Funniest Home Videos (Season 37) (ABC) – New Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: Between Steps (Season 1) (Hulu Original) ��� Premiere

• Hulu: Gachiakuta (Season 1, Part 1) (Subbed & Dubbed) – All Episodes Streaming

• Hulu: FX’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (Season 18) (Hulu Original) – New Episode @ 9pm PT

• Disney+: Pod Meets World – New Podcast Episodes

• Hulu: That Was Us – New Podcast Episode

Tuesday, October 6

• Disney+ and Hulu: Best Friends – New Podcast Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: Between Steps (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

• Disney+: Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) (ABC) – Streaming Live @ 8pm ET

• Hulu: FX’s The Drop: A Snowfall Saga (Hulu Original) – New Episode @ 9pm PT

• Hulu: FX’s The Drop: A Snowfall Saga After Show – New Episode @ 9pm PT

• Disney+ and Hulu: Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: Perfect Person – New Podcast Episode

• Hulu: Prison Breaking With Sarah & Paul – New Podcast Episode

• Hulu: Reasonable Doubt (Season 4) (Hulu Original) – Three-Episode Premiere

• Disney+: Stick to Football (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode

• Disney+: Stick to United with Wayne Rooney (Season 1) – New Podcast Episodes

• Disney+ and Hulu: StraightioLab – New Podcast Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim – New Podcast Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode

Wednesday, October 7

• Disney+: Big City Greens (Season 5) – Halloween Special Episode

• Hulu: Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) (ABC) – New Episode

• Disney+: Gracie’s Corner – New Episodes

• Disney+: Gracie’s Corner: Shorts – New Episodes

• Hulu: Jamie Foxx: Take Care of Yourself (Hulu Original) – Premiere

• Disney+: Kiff – Halloween Special Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: Merry Berry Love (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Premiere

• Disney+: Phineas and Ferb – Halloween Special Premiere

• Hulu: R.J. Decker (Season 2) (ABC) – New Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: Surviving Alaska: Women of the Wild (Season 1) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

• Disney+: Vampirina: Teenage Vampire (Season 2) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

FX FX

Thursday, October 8

• Hulu: Abbott Elementary (Season 6) (ABC) – Premiere

• Hulu: FX’s American Horror Story: 13 (Hulu Original) – New Episodes @ 9pm PT

• Hulu: FX’s American Horror Story Official Podcast – New Episode

• Hulu: Beyblade X (Season 3A) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

• Disney+ and Hulu: Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast (Season 35) – New Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode

• Hulu: Scrubs (Season 2) (ABC) – New Episode

• Hulu: Shark Tank (Season 18) (ABC) – New Episode

• Hulu: Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? (Season 5) (ABC) – New Episode

Friday, October 9

• Disney+ and Hulu: Benefits with Friends (Season 2) (Hulu Original) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

• Hulu: Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc (Hulu Original) – New Episode

• Disney+: Playdate with Winnie the Pooh: Shorts (Season 3) – New Episodes

Saturday, October 10

• Disney+: The Banana Bowl – Streaming Live at 8pm ET

• Disney+: Cartoonified! with Kiff: Shorts (Season 2) – Premiere

• Hulu: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (Season 7) (ABC) – New Episode

• Hulu: Hokum (2026)

• ESPN and Disney+: College GameDay Built by The Home Depot (ESPN) – 9am ET

Sunday, October 11

• Hulu: The Mess Around with Hannah and Lamorne – New Podcast Episode

• Hulu: Mission: Yozakura Family (Season 2, Cour 2) – Premiere

• Disney+ and Hulu: We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode

Monday, October 12

• Hulu: America’s Funniest Home Videos (Season 37) (ABC) – New Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: Between Steps (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

• Hulu: Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill (Season 1) (Dubbed) – All Episodes Streaming

• Hulu: Clown Panic (Hulu Original) – Premiere

• Hulu: Haikyu!! (Season 1) (Dubbed) – All Episodes Streaming

• Disney+ and Hulu: Handsome – New Podcast Episode

• Hulu: FX’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (Season 18) (Hulu Original) – Finale Episode @ 9pm PT

• Disney+: Pod Meets World – New Podcast Episodes

• Hulu: That Was Us – New Podcast Episode

Tuesday, October 13

• Disney+ and Hulu: Best Friends – New Podcast Episode

• ​​​​​Disney+ and Hulu: Between Steps (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

• ​​​​​Disney+: Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) (ABC) – Streaming Live at 8pm ET

• ​​​​​Hulu: FX’s The Drop: A Snowfall Saga (Hulu Original) – New Episode @ 9pm PT

• ​​​​​Hulu: FX’s The Drop: A Snowfall Saga After Show – New Episode

• ​​​​​Disney+ and Hulu: Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: Perfect Person – New Podcast Episode

• Hulu: Prison Breaking With Sarah & Paul – New Podcast Episode

• ​​​​​Disney+: Stick to United with Wayne Rooney (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode

• ​​​​​Disney+ and Hulu: StraightioLab – New Podcast Episode

• ​​​​​Disney+ and Hulu: Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim – New Podcast Episode

• ​​​​​Disney+ and Hulu: We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode

Marvel Marvel

Wednesday, October 14

• ​​​​​​Hulu: Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) (ABC) – New Episode

• ​​​​​​Hulu: The Hunger Games (2012)

• ​​​​​​Hulu: The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013)

• ​​​​​​Hulu: The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1 (2014)

• ​​​​​​Hulu: The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2 (2015)

• ​​​​​​Hulu: The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (2023)

• ​​​​​​Hulu: FX’s The Lowdown (Season 2) – Two-Episode Premiere @ 6pm PT

• ​​​​​​Disney+ and Hulu: Megastorm (Season 1) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

• ​​​​​​Disney+ and Hulu: Merry Berry Love (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

• ​​​​​​Hulu: R.J. Decker (Season 2) (ABC) – New Episode

• ​​​​​Disney+: VisionQuest – Premiere

Thursday, October 15

• Hulu: Abbott Elementary (Season 6) (ABC) – New Episode

• Hulu: FX’s American Horror Story: 13 (Hulu Original) – Two-Episodes @ 9pm PT

• Hulu: FX’s American Horror Story Official Podcast – Finale Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast (Season 35) – New Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode

• Hulu: Scrubs (Season 2) (ABC) – New Episode

• Hulu: Shark Tank (Season 18) (ABC) – New Episode

• Disney+: Stick to Football (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode

• Hulu: Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? (Season 5) (ABC) – New Episode

• ESPN, Disney+ and Hulu: NHL – Philadelphia Flyers vs. Detroit Red Wings (ESPN+) – 7:30 pm ET

Friday, October 16

• Hulu: 9-1-1 (Season 10) (ABC) – Premiere

• Hulu: 9-1-1: Nashville (Season 2) (ABC) – Premiere

• Hulu: Grey’s Anatomy (Season 23) (ABC) – Premiere

• Disney+: SuperKitties: Su-Purr Adventures: Shorts (Season 3) – New Episodes

• Hulu: Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Saturday, October 17

• Hulu: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (Season 7) (ABC) – New Episode

• Disney+: Chibi Tiny Tales (Season 8) – Premiere

• Disney+: Locker Diaries: Coven Academy – Premiere

• Disney+ and Hulu: Super Scam Me – Special Premiere

• ESPN and Disney+: College GameDay Built by The Home Depot (ESPN) – 9am ET

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Sunday, October 18

• Hulu: Companion (2025)

• Hulu: The Mess Around with Hannah and Lamorne – New Podcast Episode

• Hulu: Mission: Yozakura Family (Season 2, Cour 2) – New Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode

• Hulu: Wolf Man

Monday, October 19

• Hulu: America’s Funniest Home Videos (Season 37) (ABC) – New Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: Between Steps (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: Handsome – New Podcast Episode

• Disney+: Pod Meets World – New Podcast Episodes

• Hulu: That Was Us – New Podcast Episode

Tuesday, October 20

• Disney+ and Hulu: Best Friends – New Podcast Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: Between Steps (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

• Disney+: Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) (ABC) – Streaming Live at 8pm ET

• Hulu: FX’s The Drop: A Snowfall Saga (Hulu Original) – New Episode @ 9pm PT

• Hulu: FX’s The Drop: A Snowfall Saga After Show – New Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: Perfect Person – New Podcast Episode

• Hulu: Phony (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Premiere

• Hulu: Prison Breaking With Sarah & Paul – New Podcast Episode

• Disney+: Stick to Football (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode

• Disney+: Stick to United with Wayne Rooney (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: StraightioLab – New Podcast Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim – New Podcast Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode

Marvel Marvel

Wednesday, October 21

• Disney+: CMA Presents I Will Always Love You: A Celebration of Dolly Parton (ABC) – Streaming Live @ 9pm ET

• Hulu: Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) (ABC) – New Episode

• Hulu: FX’s The Lowdown (Season 2) – New Episode @ 9pm PT

• Disney+ and Hulu: Merry Berry Love (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

• Hulu: R.J. Decker (Season 2) (ABC) – New Episode

• Disney+: VisionQuest – New Episode

Thursday, October 22

• Hulu: Abbott Elementary (Season 6) (ABC) – New Episode

• Hulu: CMA Presents I Will Always Love You: A Celebration of Dolly Parton (ABC)

• Hulu: FX’s American Horror Story: 13 (Hulu Original) – Two-Episodes @ 9pm PT

• Disney+ and Hulu: Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast (Season 35) – New Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode

• Hulu: Scrubs (Season 2) (ABC) – New Episode

• ESPN, Disney+, and Hulu: NHL - Los Angeles Kings vs. New York Islanders (ESPN+) – 7:30pm ET

• ESPN, Disney+ and Hulu: NHL - Utah Mammoth vs. Seattle Kraken (ESPN+) – 10pm ET

Friday, October 23

• Hulu: 9-1-1 (Season 10) (ABC) – New Episode

• Hulu: 9-1-1: Nashville (Season 2) (ABC) – New Episode

• Hulu: Grey’s Anatomy (Season 23) (ABC) – New Episode

• Hulu: Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Saturday, October 24

• Hulu: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (Season 7) (ABC) – New Episode

• Disney+: Chibi Tiny Tales (Season 8) – New Episode

• Disney+: Locker Diaries: Coven Academy – New Episode

• ESPN and Disney+: College GameDay Built by The Home Depot (ESPN) – 9am ET

Focus Focus

Sunday, October 25

• Hulu: Last Breath (2025)

• Hulu: The Mess Around with Hannah and Lamorne – New Podcast Episode

• Hulu: Mission: Yozakura Family (Season 2, Cour 2) – New Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode

Monday, October 26

• Hulu: America’s Funniest Home Videos (Season 37) (ABC) – New Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: Between Steps (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: Handsome – New Episode

• Hulu: The Mob (Hulu Original) – Premiere

• Disney+: Pod Meets World – New Podcast Episodes

• Hulu: That Was Us – New Podcast Episode

Tuesday, October 27

• Disney+ and Hulu: Best Friends – New Podcast Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: Between Steps (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

• Hulu: Classroom of Elite (Season 1) (Subbed & Dubbed) – All Episodes Streaming

• Disney+: Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) (ABC) – Streaming Live at 8pm ET

• Hulu: FX’s The Drop: A Snowfall Saga (Hulu Original) – Finale Episode @ 9pm PT

• Hulu: FX’s The Drop: A Snowfall Saga After Show – Finale Episode

• Hulu: The God of High School (Season 1) (Subbed & Dubbed) – All Episodes Streaming

• Disney+ and Hulu: Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: Perfect Person – New Podcast Episode

• Hulu: Prison Breaking With Sarah & Paul – New Podcast Episode

• Disney+: Stick to United with Wayne Rooney (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: StraightioLab – New Podcast Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim – New Podcast Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode

Marvel Marvel

Wednesday, October 28

• Hulu: Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) (ABC) – New Episode

• Hulu: FX’s The Lowdown (Season 2) – New Episode @ 9pm PT

• Disney+: Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends – New Episodes

• Disney+ and Hulu: Merry Berry Love (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

• Disney+: Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir Chibi: Shorts (Season 1) – New Episodes

• Hulu: R.J. Decker (Season 2) (ABC) – New Episode

• Disney+: VisionQuest – New Episode

Thursday, October 29

• Hulu: Abbott Elementary (Season 6) (ABC) – New Episode

• Hulu: FX’s American Horror Story: 13 (Hulu Original) – Finale Episodes @ 9pm PT

• Disney+ and Hulu: Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast (Season 35) – New Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode

• Hulu: Love Island Australia (Season 8)

• Hulu: Scrubs (Season 2) (ABC) – New Episode

• Disney+: Stick to Football (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode

• ESPN, Disney+ and Hulu: NHL – Chicago Blackhawks vs. Detroit Red Wings (ESPN+) – 7:30pm ET

Friday, October 30

• Hulu: 9-1-1 (Season 10) (ABC) – New Episode

• Hulu: 9-1-1: Nashville (Season 2) (ABC) – New Episode

• Hulu: Grey's Anatomy (Season 23) (ABC) – New Episode

• Disney+: Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (Season 5) – New Episodes

• Hulu: Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Saturday, October 31

• Hulu: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (Season 7) (ABC) – New Episode

• Disney+: Chibi Tiny Tales (Season 8) – New Episode

• Disney+: Locker Diaries: Coven Academy – New Episode

• ESPN and Disney+: College GameDay Built by The Home Depot (ESPN) – 9am ET

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