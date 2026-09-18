Loki, you screwed up big time.

One of those most intriguing parts about the Avengers: Doomsday trailers are the appearances by Tom Hiddleston’s Loki. The last time we saw him at the end of Loki Season 2, he was holding the entire multiverse together. With Doomsday, it looks like the entire multiverse is about to come apart, giving rise to Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom. Those two things may not be a coincidence.

In our ltatest Marvel video, we’ll look at how Loki’s actions in Loki may in fact have created Doctor Doom, and set in motion the events that are about to play out in Doomsday and Secret Wars. Maybe he didn’t mean for all this stuff to happen. But they don’t call him the God of Mischief for nothing.

Watch the full video below:

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If you liked that video on how Loki is to blame for Doctor Doom and Avengers: Doomsday, check out more of our videos below, including one on Noah Jupe and who he might be playing in Avengers: Secret Wars and why it might be a huge deal, one on why Doctor Doom is the true Avenger of Avengers: Doomsday, and one on all the Marvel movies and TV shows Marvel thinks you need to see before Avengers: Doomsday. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. Marvel’s next big MCU movie, Avengers: Doomsday, premieres in theaters on December 18. Then Avengers: Secret Wars follows in December of 2027.

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