Daredevil was born again, and now it looks like it’s going to die again.

The Hollywood Reporter says that Marvel will end Daredevil: Born Again after the show’s upcoming third season. The report also states that “Marvel has quietly parted ways with showrunner Dario Scardapane, whose contract was up and was not renewed. The parting of ways is eyebrow-raising as it means that Scardapane is exiting the show in the middle of post-production. It is unclear who will see the show through completion. One source said post-production is the final stages.”

Scardapane joined the show midway during its first season, when he replaced Born Again’s original showrunners Matt Corman and Chris Ord. While work on the show was paused during the 2023 Hollywood strikes, Marvel dismissed Corman and Ord and brought in Scardapane. The source of the creative differences at that point supposedly centered around how the show did (or did not) continue the storylines and characters from Netflix’s Daredevil.

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As time passes, it looks more and more like the era of Marvel Cinematic Universe TV shows on Disney+ may be coming to an end. The company’s only other upcoming live-action show at this point is VisionQuest, which debuts next month. At this point, there are precisely 0 live-action MCU shows that have been announced beyond Daredevil: Born Again’s third season. (More episodes of the animated Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man and Marvel Zombies are in development.)

That’s a stark turnaround from just a few years ago; Marvel released five shows in 2025 alone, for example (Daredevil: Born Again Season 1, Ironheart, and three animated series). But many of Marvel’s TV shows have been met with weak reviews — and as studio’s TV production ramped up in early 2020s, the box office of the company’s movies generally trended downward. The general consensus on Marvel’s TV product is that it has made the company’s movies feel less special, and stressed out more casual fans, who don’t want to feel like they “need” to see shows as homework in order to show up for the theatrical blockbusters.

That doesn’t mean Marvel couldn’t announce a new Disney+ TV series tomorrow. With the X-Men set to arrive in the MCU after Avengers: Secret Wars, that opens up all sorts of concepts that would make obvious targets for TV adaptations. But for the moment, it sure looks like we’re reaching the end of a major phase of the MCU.

The latest (and final?) season of Daredevil: Born Again is expected to premiere in the spring of 2027 on Disney+.

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