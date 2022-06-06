The best movie of the year is Spider-Man: No Way Home.

That’s at least the verdict of the voters of the MTV Movie and TV Awards. Spider-Man: No Way Home — far and away the biggest blockbuster of the last two years — was declared the big winner at last night’s show. The other nominees were The Adam Project, The Batman, Dune, Scream, and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. (What, no nod for Drive My Car? What an outrage.)

No Way Home was the most nominated film of the night with seven nods, but won just two awards: Best Movie and Best Performance in a Movie by Tom Holland, who beat out House of Gucci’s Lady Gaga, The Batman’s Robert Pattinson, The Lost City’s Sandra Bullock, and Dune’s Timothee Chalamet. (The MTV awards don’t split categories into male and female performers.) No Way Home lost its five other nominations to a variety of stiff competition — in the case of Best Kiss, Tom Holland and Zendaya lost to Poopies and a deadly snake in Jackass Forever. That doesn’t seem fair — that was a bite, not a kiss. (Plus, Jackass was made by MTV Films. I smell collusion.)

(Also: How did Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire lose a Best Team award to Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, and Owen Wilson in Loki? Obviously these awards are silly and do not matter, but that was probably the one category where Spider-Man: No Way Home was actually the most deserving winner.)

Other notable winners at the show included Euphoria for Best Show (and Zendaya for Best Performance in a Show), Scarlett Johansson for Best Hero (for Black Widow), Selling Sunset for Best Docu-Reality Show, and Sophia Di Martino for Best Breakthrough Performance (for Loki).

At last year’s Academy Awards, Spider-Man: No Way Home was nominated for a single award, Best Visual Effects, and ultimately lost to Dune. The prize for Best Picture went to Coda. Like Spider-Man: No Way Home, that was a touching coming-of-age story about a young person learning some harsh lessons about the world. But did it have three Spider-Men from three different universes? No. No it did not.

