New ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Costumes Revealed in Toy Photos

While we're still months away from the theatrical release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, a series of new Spider-Man merchandise has revealed Spider-Man's updated suits that he’ll sport in the new movie. Up until this point, we've gotten no hints as to what the film will entail. But maybe these figurines and toys are cluing us in on what's to come.

First up, there's a new Funko Pop figurine that reveals Spidey’s new suit with what appears to be sorcerer capabilities. This confirms the already-announced notion that Spider-Man: No Way Home will be directly linked to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. According to Marvel.com, this costume is called the “Integrated Suit,” a combination of Peter Parker (Tom Holland)’s two previous suits.

Marvel

The outfit that Spider-Man is wearing in the Funko Pop figurine is the same one he sports in a newly unveiled LEGO set. The official LEGO website shared a first look at the set, which depicts Spidey and MJ in Doctor Strange's Sanctum Sanctorum alongside Wong and Doctor Strange himself. Now, a franchise’s LEGO set is not always a direct indicator of a movie’s plot, and it’s possible this set is just a good bit of fun. But it sure looks like Spider-Man and MJ will visit the Sanctum in No Way Home.

LEGO

Finally, a series of action figures from Hasbro’s Marvel Legends line shows off Spider-Man in his new suit, alongside a sleek black version. Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange is also included in the roundup, along with J.K. Simmons’ J. Jonah Jameson, who made a cameo at the very end of Spider-Man: Far From Home.

While nothing can be confirmed outright, at the very least, these new toys mean that Marvel is inching closer towards sharing the first teasers and trailers for No Way Home. And of course, all will be revealed when the movie hits theaters on December 17.

